Evanescence singer Amy Lee has reflected on the band’s comeuppance, in anticipation for the release of their first studio album in over a decade, The Bitter Truth.

In a recent interview with FM99 WNOR, Lee reminisced on when the band were just fledglings, attempting to navigate the touring circuit.

When asked, “What band helped you out the most when coming up through the ranks?”, Amy sang the praises of nü-metal stalwarts, Korn.

“I’m thinking… Korn – for sure,” she revealed. “Part of it is learning, this learning on-tour when we came out with our first album [Fallen] and it was quickly a thing.

“It happened quickly for us once it came out, the venues started growing more and more, and we’d played only a handful of shows ever. We were still becoming like, ‘OK, let’s figure out how to do this.’ We were still learning – it was such a different time.

“So, you go on such tours and you learn how things work from people that you get to tour with. I remember touring with Korn, a couple of times in our early days, and they were really kind to us.”

Lee continued to detail that the support and encouragement that they received from Korn had a profound impact on the confidence of Evanescence as a band.

“I felt like having their support and endorsement – even from such an incredibly powerful and also incredibly heavy band with vastly a lot of men that like it. I love Korn, that is something that I loved even before we made it, they were big to us!

“So, to be totally led into the club by them, embraced by them, brought on tour, even to be invited to their performance to be a part in – like their ‘Unplugged,’ that was really cool.

“And we’ve played too many shows to count since then, and they definitely did something positive to us in the beginning.”

Check out Amy Lee performing ‘Freak On A Leash’ with Korn:

In other news, Bring Me The Horizon recently detailed their forthcoming EP POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR — set to future a collaboration with Amy Lee, as well as contributions from Yungblud, Babymetal and Nova Twins. The EP is set for release on October 30th.