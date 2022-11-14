Amy Shark might be in with a good chance of winning at the 2022 ARIA Awards, but she won’t actually be there to collect any award.

During a chat on Fitzy & Wippa this morning, the singer-songwriter she wouldn’t be attending at all (listen below).

“I’m actually going to be spending some time with my nan because her carer has to go overseas,” she told the hosts. “SO I’m going to be caring for her for like a month. We’re gonna watch it from my nan’s living room.”

Amy is nominated this year for Best Australian Live Act, which is one of the awards voted for by the public. It’s set to be one of the most fiercely contested categories, however, with names like Gangs of Youth, Amyl and the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu, and even The Wiggles in contention.

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy opened up about experiencing doubts about being a judge on Australian Idol. “I know how to write a song and I know what I’m doing. And I know I’m good at that, and I know that’s my purpose. But when you’re sitting there judging someone, that’s a lot, and I used to watch these shows and feel so scared for these kids,” she explained.

“So I’ve taken a real nurturing role, I guess. And I love that they’re seeing another Australian sitting there, who obviously worked really hard to get there, but it gives them hope I can see it in their eyes.”

In other Amy Shark news, she released a cover of a Christmas classic last week, getting in the festive mood very early.

She took on Coldplay’s ‘Christmas Lights’ for the Amazon Music series, one of the only Christmas songs to earn plaudits in the modern era.

“In typical Amy Shark style I have picked a sad song for the holidays, with Coldplay’s ‘Christmas Lights’,” Shark said about her cover. “This feels like the song to play at the end of the night when everyone is full and sleepy on the sofa.”

