The Wiggles are set to continue their renaissance in 2023 with the arrival of a feature-length documentary.

Titled Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, the doc will hit Prime Video sometime next year (as per Variety).

It will follow the iconic children’s group’s journey from the very beginning, with founding members Anthony, Murray, Greg and Jeff overcoming disbelievers to find fortune and fame.

As well as exploring each band members’ individual stories, the doc will also be an ode to childhood and the power of friendships and dreams. Hey, it’s a film about The Wiggles.

“When we first formed The Wiggles more than three decades ago, our aim was to educate and inspire children through music, and that continues today,’ OG Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said.

“Looking through the archives has brought back so many incredible and emotional memories, from our first shows for 30 children, to touring America and the world, playing to arenas. It’s been such an incredible and evolving journey and we can’t wait to share our story with everyone.”

“With incredible archival footage, and in the capable hands of our filmmakers, this documentary will give audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of The Wiggles phenomenon that they have never seen before, exploring their meteoric rise,” Tyler Bern, head of content at Prime Video Australia, New Zealand and Canada, added.

In other Wiggles news, the group are about to make Australian history as the first band to perform two arena tours in one year.