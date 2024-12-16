Amy Shark is set to hit the road again, announcing a huge 20-date regional Australia tour for next year.
This comes off the back of her successful ‘The Sadness Tour’, which wrapped up in early November after expanding into a trans-Tasman tour, covering locations across Australia and New Zealand.
Shark’s latest album, Sunday Sadness, released in August, marks another milestone in her career. It follows the success of 2021’s Cry Forever and her breakthrough 2018 album Love Monster. Both previous records peaked at nO. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with Sunday Sadness earning her a third No. 1 ARIA Album winner.
While Shark won’t be stopping in New Zealand this time, the 8-time ARIA award winner is setting her sights on a new milestone.
From January to March next year, Shark will embark on a 20-date regional Australian tour, performing entirely acoustic sets. Joining her as the opening act is singer-songwriter Amélie Farren, whose unique style blends darker themes with an upbeat mix of poetry and music.
The tour kicks off on Thursday, January 16th in Kalgoorlie, making its way through regional Western Australia, Canberra, Hobart, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, before wrapping up on Monday, March 3rd in Caloundra.
Tickets go on sale at 10am, Wednesday, December 18th, via livenation.com.au.
Amy Shark 2025 Regional Australia Tour
Thursday, January 16th
Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, WA
Friday, January 17th
Boardwalk Theatre, Mandurah, W
Saturday, January 18th
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre – Bunbury, WA
Wednesday, January 29th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Friday, January 31st
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS
Tuesday, February 4th
Saraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW
Wednesday, February 5th
Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, February 7th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Sunday, February 9th
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW
Tuesday, February 11th
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC
Wednesday, February 12th
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC
Thursday, February 13th
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
Friday, February 14th
Wendouree Centre Of Performing Arts, Ballarat, VIC
Saturday, February 15th
Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, VIC
Sunday, February 16th
Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW
Tuesday, February 18th
Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC
Wednesday, February 26th
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Saturday, March 1st
Hota Theatre, Gold Coast, QLD
Sunday, March 2nd
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
Monday, March 3rd
The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD