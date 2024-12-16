Amy Shark is set to hit the road again, announcing a huge 20-date regional Australia tour for next year.

This comes off the back of her successful ‘The Sadness Tour’, which wrapped up in early November after expanding into a trans-Tasman tour, covering locations across Australia and New Zealand.

Shark’s latest album, Sunday Sadness, released in August, marks another milestone in her career. It follows the success of 2021’s Cry Forever and her breakthrough 2018 album Love Monster. Both previous records peaked at nO. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with Sunday Sadness earning her a third No. 1 ARIA Album winner.

While Shark won’t be stopping in New Zealand this time, the 8-time ARIA award winner is setting her sights on a new milestone.

From January to March next year, Shark will embark on a 20-date regional Australian tour, performing entirely acoustic sets. Joining her as the opening act is singer-songwriter Amélie Farren, whose unique style blends darker themes with an upbeat mix of poetry and music.

The tour kicks off on Thursday, January 16th in Kalgoorlie, making its way through regional Western Australia, Canberra, Hobart, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, before wrapping up on Monday, March 3rd in Caloundra.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Wednesday, December 18th, via livenation.com.au.

Amy Shark 2025 Regional Australia Tour

For tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Thursday, January 16th

Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, WA



Friday, January 17th

Boardwalk Theatre, Mandurah, W

Saturday, January 18th

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre – Bunbury, WA

Wednesday, January 29th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Friday, January 31st

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Tuesday, February 4th

Saraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW

Wednesday, February 5th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, February 7th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Sunday, February 9th

Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW

Tuesday, February 11th

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC

Wednesday, February 12th

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC



Thursday, February 13th

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Friday, February 14th

Wendouree Centre Of Performing Arts, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, February 15th

Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, VIC

Sunday, February 16th

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW

Tuesday, February 18th

Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Wednesday, February 26th

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Saturday, March 1st

Hota Theatre, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, March 2nd

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Monday, March 3rd

The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD