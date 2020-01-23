Amy Shark has teased her upcoming return on her social media accounts.

It’s Hottest 100 week and one of the big winners from last year’s poll has caused a stir on social media overnight. “Spent some time overseas writing songs with my new English friend Ed,” wrote Shark.

The attached picture shows Shark and Ed Sheeran seated on a sofa holding acoustic guitars. The internet predictably erupted at the idea of a Shark/Sheeran collaboration.

https://twitter.com/amyshark/status/1220264381599977472?s=21

The specific details are still out of reach, but it’s safe to anticipate total ubiquity for whatever they come out with. I mean, Sheeran already holds dominion over commercial radio and anything Shark releases dominates triple j playlists. Neither artist is a slouch in the sales department, either.

Shark released her 4x-platinum single ‘I Said Hi’ in early 2018 (which landed at #5 in last year’s Hottest 100). The corresponding album, Love Monster, went platinum when it came out later in the year. So did the singles ‘All Loved Up’ and ‘Mess Her Up’.

Watch: Amy Shark – I Said Hi

Sheeran’s an absolute chart monster. 2017’s ÷ went diamond in Australia, shifting more than 500,000 equivalent units. It’s sold more than seven million worldwide. He also holds the record for the highest grossing Australian concert tour ever, earning $82.6 million from his 2018 visit.

Neither party is a stranger to high profile collaboration. Shark wrote ‘All Loved Up’ with Lorde/Taylor Swift/Lana Del Rey collaborator Jack Antonoff. Love Monster‘s third single ‘Psycho’ features Mark Hoppus from blink-182.

Sheeran’s latest record, No.6 Collaborations Project, saw the UK mega star team up with everyone from Khalid, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Stormzy to Bieber, Eminem, Skrillex and Bruno Mars. All up, it was pretty middle of the road, proving too many stupidly famous and successful cooks can spoil the broth.

In other Sheeran news, UK experimental math rockers Black Midi began the year with a song in Ed’s honour. Or, rather, a noisy variant on a diss track called ‘ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1’. Well leave you with that.

Watch: black midi – ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1