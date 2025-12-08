Good Things festival attendees in Brisbane on Sunday (December 7th) were given an unexpected treat – a secret set from New Found Glory and Amy Shark.

At the Good Things Garage, Shark joined the American pop-punk band on stage, performing the classic “Hit or Miss”, off New Found Glory’s 1999 album Nothing Gold Can Stay.

The set was teased by Good Things in the lead up, having posted an image of a garage door with a banner that said “Who found Amy? Good Things Garage – 5pm” on social media.

Shark also helped the band with their 2002 pop-punk anthem “My Friends Over You”, as well as a cover of Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wall Of Sound (@wallofsoundau) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Per Wall of Sound, the secret set was organised just 48 hours prior. This wasn’t the first time a collaboration was discussed – when guitarist Chad Gilbert was battling cancer in 2023, there was talk of Shark joining New Found Glory on tour around the world as his replacement. But due to commitments with Australian Idol, she had to pull out.

Shark certainly knows her way around the pop-punk world. A proud and long-time fan of the genre, she has previously collaborated with all three members of blink-182 with 2018’s “Psycho” featuring Mark Hoppus, 2020’s “C’mon” with Travis Barker, and 2024’s “My Only Friend” with Tom DeLonge.

Of the latter, she revealed in her 2023 Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story that it was originally written in 2018, and previously titled “Alien”. But due to DeLonge being closely watched by the US government for his obsession with extraterrestrial life, the track title had to be changed.

New Found Glory’s main stage set at Good Things also featured “My Friends Over You”, as well as “All Downhill From Here” and more hits.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the Melbourne edition, where New Found Glory “whipped the mid-afternoon crowd into an early singalong frenzy”.

The positive 3.5-star review reads: “They played like a unit that’s been doing this for decades, holding tight even without foundational guitarist Chad Gilbert, currently undergoing cancer treatment. His absence was capably covered by Cartel’s Will Pugh and Four Year Strong’s Dan O’Connor.”