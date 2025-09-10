Amy Shark will be hitting the road again, with a 26-stop regional Australian tour planned for the remainder of the year.
Following on from her mammoth sold-out 20-date tour earlier this year, she has announced another 26 shows on ‘The Solo Acoustic Songs & Stories’ tour due to popular demand.
From October through to December, she will weave across Australia through regional NSW, QLD, SA, and VIC, kicking off in Wangaratta, and closing in Horsham. Shark will perform the entire set acoustically, with supporting, emotional, and honest stories for every song.
She is also due to perform at Manly’s Night at the Barracks series, with a show on Sunday, September 21st.
Since the release of her 2016 hit “Adore”, which won two ARIAs, Shark has gone on to become one of Australia’s most remarkable pop songwriters. Last year, she released her third album Sunday Sadness, which contained singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards) “Beautiful Eyes”, and “Loving Me Lover”.
Of the album title, she said: “I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
“I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, ‘Sunday Sadness’ has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night.”
Tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday, September 11th via Live Nation.
AMY SHARK THE SOLO ACOUSTIC SONGS & STORIES TOUR 2025
Thursday, October 30th
Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Wangaratta VIC
Friday, October 31st
Civic Centre, Wagga Wagga NSW
Saturday, November 1st
Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW
Monday, November 3rd
Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Gladstone QLD
Tuesday, November 4th
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD
Wednesday, November 5th
Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD
Thursday, November 6th
The Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD
Friday, November 7th
The J, Noose Heads QLD
Saturday, November 8th
The Green Room, Byron Bay NSW
Sunday, November 9th
C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour NSW
Tuesday, November 11th
Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, Hamilton VIC
Wednesday, November 12th
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
Friday, November 14th
Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier VIC
Saturday, November 15th
Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA
Sunday, November 16th
Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla Norrie SA
Friday, November 21st
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Saturday, November 22nd
Stanthorpe Civic Centre, Stanthorpe QLD
Sunday, November 23rd
Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich QLD
Friday, December 5th
Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD
Saturday, December 6th
Yeppoon Town Hall, Yeppoon QLD
Monday, December 15th
Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW
Tuesday, December 16th
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW
Wednesday, December 17th
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Friday, December 19th
Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA
Saturday, December 20th
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC
Sunday, December 21st
Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC