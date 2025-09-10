Amy Shark will be hitting the road again, with a 26-stop regional Australian tour planned for the remainder of the year.

Following on from her mammoth sold-out 20-date tour earlier this year, she has announced another 26 shows on ‘The Solo Acoustic Songs & Stories’ tour due to popular demand.

From October through to December, she will weave across Australia through regional NSW, QLD, SA, and VIC, kicking off in Wangaratta, and closing in Horsham. Shark will perform the entire set acoustically, with supporting, emotional, and honest stories for every song.

She is also due to perform at Manly’s Night at the Barracks series, with a show on Sunday, September 21st.

Since the release of her 2016 hit “Adore”, which won two ARIAs, Shark has gone on to become one of Australia’s most remarkable pop songwriters. Last year, she released her third album Sunday Sadness, which contained singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards) “Beautiful Eyes”, and “Loving Me Lover”.

Of the album title, she said: “I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, ‘Sunday Sadness’ has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday, September 11th via Live Nation.

AMY SHARK THE SOLO ACOUSTIC SONGS & STORIES TOUR 2025

Thursday, October 30th

Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Wangaratta VIC

Friday, October 31st

Civic Centre, Wagga Wagga NSW

Saturday, November 1st

Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW

Monday, November 3rd

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Gladstone QLD

Tuesday, November 4th

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD

Wednesday, November 5th

Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD

Thursday, November 6th

The Kings Theatre, Caloundra QLD

Friday, November 7th

The J, Noose Heads QLD

Saturday, November 8th

The Green Room, Byron Bay NSW

Sunday, November 9th

C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour NSW

Tuesday, November 11th

Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, Hamilton VIC

Wednesday, November 12th

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Friday, November 14th

Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier VIC

Saturday, November 15th

Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA

Sunday, November 16th

Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla Norrie SA

Friday, November 21st

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Saturday, November 22nd

Stanthorpe Civic Centre, Stanthorpe QLD

Sunday, November 23rd

Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich QLD

Friday, December 5th

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Saturday, December 6th

Yeppoon Town Hall, Yeppoon QLD

Monday, December 15th

Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW

Tuesday, December 16th

Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW

Wednesday, December 17th

The Art House, Wyong NSW

Friday, December 19th

Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA

Saturday, December 20th

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Sunday, December 21st

Horsham Town Hall, Horsham VIC