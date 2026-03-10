Amy Shark has returned with her first new music in nearly two years, unveiling the cheekily titled new single “The Biggest Dick” alongside the announcement of her fourth studio album, soft pop.

Billed as “the ultimate break-up anthem”, the track finds the beloved Australian singer-songwriter leaning into the messy mix of vulnerability, humour and defiance that has long defined her songwriting.

“’The Biggest Dick’ is about celebrating all the little wins you have when you’re feeling low,” Shark explains. “Things like coffees and blue skies. It’s the ultimate break-up song — a little bit sad, a little bit vulnerable, a little bit uplifting but mainly… a big F U! You big dick.”

Set for release on Friday, July 31st, Shark’s forthcoming album was written entirely by her with no co-writes or collaborations, taking the musician back to her early career days.

After working alone in her apartment for a month straight, Shark travelled to Wales to record the album with long-time producer Dann Hume in a converted church.

“I’m so proud of soft pop and so excited to share this world with my fans,” Shark says. “We created something that feels incredibly special on this album. There’s truly something here for everyone, and the process of bringing it to life has been challenging, full of joy and honestly life changing.

“Strap in as we reveal the record step by step. I hope you find something beautiful, relatable and deeply human in every drop of soft pop.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Watch “The Biggest Dick” music video, which sees Shark riding a bike through the Gold Coast, below.

Soft pop will be released on three vinyl variants (Variant 1 – Hot Pink – All Retail, Variant 2 – Yellow – JB Hifi Exclusive (AU only), and Variant 3 – Hand Poured Red/Blue/Green – Amy Shark store exclusive,) CD, and digital.

Fans who pre-order from Shark’s official website will be able to choose from the standard version or a limited deluxe ‘soft’ packaging edition of the CD and vinyl. The deluxe ‘soft’ packaging edition will bring the album cover to life with a blue fur slipcase that will be a ‘must have’ for fans.

In other Shark news, this year will see her make her feature film acting debut alongside Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson, and Luke Hemsworth in Beast, set for release in Australian cinemas on April 23rd.

Amy Shark’s “The Biggest Dick” is out now. Soft pop is out Friday, July 31st (pre-order here).