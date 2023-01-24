Amy Shark didn’t panic at a recent gig when her collaborator, Mark Hoppus, wasn’t available to perform their song, casually bringing up Hollywood icon Russell Crowe to fill in for him.

During her performance of ‘Psycho’, a song from Shark’s 2018 debut album Love Monster, last night, Crowe happily stepped onstage to replace the blink-182 bassist.

“This is how much Russell Crowe likes my song,” Shark captioned a clip of their duet in an Instagram Story, tagging Hoppus and calling Crowe his “understudy.”

It helped that she was performing at Crowe’s own event: Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party was held in Coffs Harbour on Monday and Tuesday this week, featuring a wide array of special guests including Shark.

The singer-songwriter and Crowe are no strangers to each other, with the Gladiator actor once inviting Shark to his New York City penthouse to be introduced to none other than Nicole Kidman.

“‘We’re having the best time, and then the doorbell rang and he said, ‘Oh, your guest is here.’ Nicole [Kidman] just comes in and before I knew it, she was sitting next to me and saying hi,'” Shark revealed in an interview at the time.

Amy Shark is currently preparing for the premiere of the new season of Australian Idol next week, which she appears on as a judge alongside Harry Connick Jr., Meghan Trainor, and Kyle Sandilands.

After a lengthy hiatus, the singing competition is returning to Australian TV next Monday, January 30th on Channel 7 and 7plus.

In a recent interview, Sandilands discussed his co-judges. “I had to pull her aside at one stage and say: ‘Listen, you’re not the fairy godmother saving the children from the wicked music industry, you’re here to find an Idol,'” he said about his relationship with Shark.