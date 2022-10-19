Everyone wants a ticket to the forthcoming blink-182 tour, including one of the band’s own members.

Last week it was announced that Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker were reuniting with Tom DeLonge to tour the world, leading pop punk fans of a certain vintage to collectively lose their minds.

That was even followed by new music, with the single ‘Edging’ being the first taste of a full album from the classic blink-182 trio.

With so many fans wishing to attend the surprise run of worldwide shows, ticketing issues were always likely to occur, and Hoppus expressed his sympathy for their plight.

“I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating,” the musician wrote in a Discord post (as per Reddit). “I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out.”

Due to overwhelming demand, the pop punk icons extended their Australian tour, adding dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It brings the Australian leg of the band’s global tour from five dates to a mammoth eight, while it will be the first time in almost 10 years that the iconic trio will perform together for a run of shows.

Blink-182 also confirmed stellar supporting artists for each leg of the world tour, with acclaimed punk rockers Rise Against set to back them up in Australia and New Zealand.

On the North American leg, meanwhile, they’ll be joined by hardcore favourites Turnstile, and they’ll also perform with the likes of Green Day and 5 Seconds of Summer at When We Were Young.

In the meantime, you can listen to ‘Edging’ below, with the track marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have worked in the studio together.

‘Edging’ is the first taste of the band’s new album, which currently has no official release date. It will be the classic blink-182’s first album as a trio since 2011’s Neighborhoods, which reached number two on both the ARIA Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200.