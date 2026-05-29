Australian favourites Amyl and the Sniffers and Hands Like Houses have smashed this week’s ARIA charts.

Hands Like House’s six-track EP, Lótus, has debuted at No. 1 on the Australian Albums list, as well as No. 5 on the main Albums chart. They reached No. 51 in 2023 with Unimagine, No. 7 in 2016 with Dissonants, No. 4 in 2018 with Anon and No. 36 last year with Atmospherics.

Meanwhile, Amyl and the Sniffers’ re-issue of Giddy Up/Big Attraction, which brings together the band’s first two EPs in a remastered 12-inch vinyl and CD edition, has placed at No. 2 on the Vinyl chart, No. 3 on the Australian Albums chart and No. 22 on the main list.

UK pop star Maisie Peters’ has topped the Albums and Vinyl chart with her third studio album, Florescence, while other debuts this week include Adelaide artist Aleksiah’s Good Paper (No. 7) and Kingswood’s Midnight Mavericks (No. 50).

Over on the Singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo has scored her fifth No. 1 song with “The Cure”, while G Flip debuts at No. 48 with “Bed on Fire”.

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