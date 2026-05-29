Australian favourites Amyl and the Sniffers and Hands Like Houses have smashed this week’s ARIA charts.
Hands Like House’s six-track EP, Lótus, has debuted at No. 1 on the Australian Albums list, as well as No. 5 on the main Albums chart. They reached No. 51 in 2023 with Unimagine, No. 7 in 2016 with Dissonants, No. 4 in 2018 with Anon and No. 36 last year with Atmospherics.
Meanwhile, Amyl and the Sniffers’ re-issue of Giddy Up/Big Attraction, which brings together the band’s first two EPs in a remastered 12-inch vinyl and CD edition, has placed at No. 2 on the Vinyl chart, No. 3 on the Australian Albums chart and No. 22 on the main list.
UK pop star Maisie Peters’ has topped the Albums and Vinyl chart with her third studio album, Florescence, while other debuts this week include Adelaide artist Aleksiah’s Good Paper (No. 7) and Kingswood’s Midnight Mavericks (No. 50).
Over on the Singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo has scored her fifth No. 1 song with “The Cure”, while G Flip debuts at No. 48 with “Bed on Fire”.
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Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.
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Top 5 Albums
- Maisie Peters – Florescence
- Drake – ICEMAN
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
- Hands Like Houses – Lótus
Top 5 Singles
- Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
- Sam Fender, Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In”
- Drake – “Janice STFU”
Top 5 On Replay Albums
- Michael Jackson – Thriller
- Michael Jackson – Bad
- Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Top 5 On Replay Singles
- Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”
- Michael Jackson – “Beat It”
- Michael Jackson – “Human Nature”
- The Chemical Brothers – “Go”
- Dominic Fike – “Babydoll”
Top 5 New Music Chart Singles
- Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
- Drake – “Janice STFU”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
- Drake – “National Treasures”
- Malcolm Todd – “Earrings”
Top 5 Australian Artist Albums
- Hands Like Houses – Lótus
- aleksiah – Good On Paper
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Giddy Up / Big Attraction (10 Year Anniversary)
- Kingswood – Midnight Mavericks
- Guy Sebastian – 100 Times Around the Sun
Top 5 Australian Artist Singles
- Tame Impala – “Dracula”
- G Flip – “Bed on Fire”
- Josh Fawaz – “Like a Prayer”
- The Kid LAROI – “Girls”
- Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us”
Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums
- Tame Impala – Currents
- Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition)
- INXS – Kick
- Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
- Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles
- Vance Joy – “Riptide”
- AC/DC – “Thunderstruck”
- Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream”
- Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over”
- The Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition
Top 5 Vinyl Albums
- Maisie Peters – Florescence
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Giddy Up / Big Attraction (10 Year Anniversary)
- Kingswood – Midnight Mavericks
- Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
- Michael Jackson – Thriller
From The Music Network