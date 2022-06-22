Amyl and the Sniffers have added three extra shows to their upcoming homecoming headline tour.

After shows in Brisbane, Castlemaine, Adelaide, Perth, and Melbourne quickly sold out, more dates have been added to the Comfort to Me tour to meet demand. The punk rockers will now play for a second time at Melbourne’s Forum on July 19th, followed by an under-18 only show at the city’s Colour on August 14th.

Before that, they’ll head to Frankston’s Pier Bandroom on August 4th. Tickets for the new shows are on sale now (see full details below).

As well as announcing the new shows, Amyl have also confirmed the Northern Beaches’ hard rockers Children of Finland Fighting in Norway (C.O.F.F.I.N) as their support on the tour. It’s the second time the bands will share a bill, with C.O.F.F.I.N joining Amyl on their recent U.S. tour.

Amyl have started 2022 with a furious period of touring, including supporting Foo Fighters at their iconic Geelong concert in March and backing up Liam Gallagher on his historic return to Knebworth last weekend.

Before their homecoming tour, the Melbourne four-piece will join Green Day on their European tour across June and July. They’re also set to perform at several Australian festivals later this year, including Splendour in the Grass.

The band released their second studio album, Comfort to Me, last September. It’s their highest-charting album to date, reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, while it also hit the Top 25 in countries including Spain, Germany, and the U.K..

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Amyl and the Sniffers 2022 Australian Tour New Dates

Tuesday, July 19th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, August 4th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Tickets: LiveAtYourLocal

Sunday, August 14th (U18’s ONLY)

Colour, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Eventbrite