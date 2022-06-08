Amyl and the Sniffers are set to make a triumphant return to Australia this winter with a homecoming headline tour.
Beginning at Brisbane’s The Triffid on Friday, July 15th, the punk rockers will visit Gold Coast, Castlemaine, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Fremantle, and Wollongong, before finishing the tour at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, August 12th (see full dates below).
Amyl have started 2022 with a furious period of touring, including supporting Foo Fighters at their iconic Geelong concert in March and backing up Liam Gallagher on his historic return to Knebworth last weekend.
Before their homecoming tour, the Melbourne four-piece will join Green Day on their European tour across June and July. They’re also set to perform at several Australian festivals later this year, including Splendour in the Grass.
The band released their second studio album, Comfort to Me, last September. It’s their highest-charting album to date, reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, while it also hit the Top 25 in countries including Spain, Germany, and the U.K..
Amyl and the Sniffers Comfort to Me Australian Tour 2022
Friday, July 15th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, July 16th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, July 17th
The Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Tickets: Theatre Royal Castlemaine
Sunday, July 24th
Splendour in the Grass, Yelgun, NSW
Tickets: Splendour in the Grass
Friday, July 29th
Blacken Festival, Alice Springs, NT
Tickets: Blacken Festival
Saturday, July 30th
Uni Bar, Adelaide, SA
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, July 31st
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, August 6th
The Charles, Perth, WA
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, August 7th
Freo Social, Fremantle, WA
Tickets: Moshtix
Thursday, August 11th
UOW UniBar, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, August 12th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, August 13th
Winterwild Festival, Apollo Bay, VIC
Tickets: Winterwild