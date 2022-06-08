Amyl and the Sniffers are set to make a triumphant return to Australia this winter with a homecoming headline tour.

Beginning at Brisbane’s The Triffid on Friday, July 15th, the punk rockers will visit Gold Coast, Castlemaine, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Fremantle, and Wollongong, before finishing the tour at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, August 12th (see full dates below).

Amyl have started 2022 with a furious period of touring, including supporting Foo Fighters at their iconic Geelong concert in March and backing up Liam Gallagher on his historic return to Knebworth last weekend.

Before their homecoming tour, the Melbourne four-piece will join Green Day on their European tour across June and July. They’re also set to perform at several Australian festivals later this year, including Splendour in the Grass.

The band released their second studio album, Comfort to Me, last September. It’s their highest-charting album to date, reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, while it also hit the Top 25 in countries including Spain, Germany, and the U.K..

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Amyl and the Sniffers Comfort to Me Australian Tour 2022

Friday, July 15th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, July 16th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, July 17th

The Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Tickets: Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Sunday, July 24th

Splendour in the Grass, Yelgun, NSW

Tickets: Splendour in the Grass

Friday, July 29th

Blacken Festival, Alice Springs, NT

Tickets: Blacken Festival

Saturday, July 30th

Uni Bar, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, July 31st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, August 6th

The Charles, Perth, WA

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, August 7th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, August 11th

UOW UniBar, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, August 12th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, August 13th

Winterwild Festival, Apollo Bay, VIC

Tickets: Winterwild