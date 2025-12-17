Amyl and the Sniffers have immortalised their blistering headline set at London’s Alexandra Palace in October with a new concert film, Live at Ally Pally 2025, capturing the band in full flight.

Shot by award-winning director John Angus Stewart, the film is now live on YouTube and offers fans a front-row look at the band in all their raucous, punk glory. Tracks like “Jerkin’”, “Tiny Bikini”, and “Doing in Me Head” dominate the set, showcasing why the band has become one of Australia’s most vital acts.

2025 has been a landmark year for the Melbourne punks. Their appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ in March celebrated this meteoric rise, positioning them as a cultural force as much as a live act.

Following a first-ever GRAMMY nomination for the boisterous “U Should Not Be Doing That” from their latest album Cartoon Darkness, the band recently swept multiple categories at the ARIA Awards, highlighting their ascendancy in both the global and local music landscape.

They also scored a once-in-a-lifetime support slot for the legendary AC/DC on their Australian tour.

“We were all over the moon — we couldn’t believe that they’d offered [it to us],” Amy Taylor told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in an exclusive interview ahead of the tour. “It was surreal — they’re a band you don’t even consider as someone that you think you could support ’cause they’re so out of reach. The fact that they did reach out was like, ‘Holy shit, this is crazy, man.’

“I’ve never seen them before. Imagine ‘Highway to Hell’ live, like, holy shit. You know, ‘Rocker’ live, ‘Hells Bells’, all of it. Declan [Mehrtens, guitarist] has seen them three times, so he’s obviously really excited to see them again. That’s the main motive [for doing the tour], really – we get to see nine AC/DC shows!