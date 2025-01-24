One of Australia’s best emerging acts are continuing to make an impact overseas, with Amyl and The Sniffers scoring a nomination in a category of the UK’s BRIT Awards.

The UK music industry’s night of nights will be held at London’s The O2 on March 1st, and the Melbourne pub rock favourites are up for International Group Of The Year. It’s an industry-voted award and they’re be vying for the gong alongside Confidence Man, Fontaines D.C, Future & Music Boomin and Linkin Park.

Charli XCX is leading the pack for the remainder of the awards, scoring five nominations in categories including Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Pop Act. Her song “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish is up for Song of the Year, and her album ‘Brat’, which inspired a cultural phenomeon and inspired fans to film themselves dancing to its tracks, is up for Album of the Year. You can find the full list of BRIT Awards categories and nominees here.

Amyl and the Sniffers are currently touring around Australia in support of their new album Cartoon Darkness, released in October. The album was made with producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) at Foo Fighters‘ 606 Studios in Los Angeles last year.

On the tour, the band are playing some of their biggest local headline shows to date, including tonight’s Melbourne stop at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. After this, they head to Sydney, Wollongong, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, before finishing with a festival in Tasmania and some shows in New Zealand.

Amyl and the Sniffers 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour



Tickets at amylandthesniffers.com

Remaining dates:

Friday, January 24th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (AA)

Saturday, January 25th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (AA)

Monday, January 27th

Waves, Wollongong

Thursday, January 30th

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Friday, January 31st

Tivoli, Brisbane (AA)

Friday, February 7th

Party In The Paddock, Tas

Friday, February 14th

Meow Nui, Wellington

Saturday, February 15th

Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday, February 16th

Powerstation, Auckland