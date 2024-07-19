Severe weather cut short a Foo Fighters concert in New York City this week

Last night, fans at Citi Field in Queens experienced an unexpected turn of events when the Foos were forced to end their concert prematurely due to dangerous weather conditions (as per Rolling Stone).

The band, currently on their ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ tour, had to stop their performance as a severe thunderstorm struck the area, bringing lightning and raising safety concerns.

The concert venue took to social media to announce the early conclusion of the show, citing the lightning risk. The Foo Fighters themselves expressed disappointment but prioritised the safety of fans, crew, and venue staff.

In a statement, they explained, “We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight’s fantastic crowd at Citi Field. But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night.”

Despite the abrupt end, the band still managed to perform 13 songs from their typically extensive setlist of over 20 tracks. The concert was halted just as they began playing “Everlong”, a fan favourite, leaving many attendees longing for more.

The incident at Citi Field isn’t the only headline the Foo Fighters have made recently. Frontman Dave Grohl stirred up some controversy with remarks made at a London show, which coincided with Taylor Swift’s performance at nearby Wembley Stadium. Grohl’s comments about live performances even led to a reaction from Swift during her own concert.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to return to Citi Field this Friday, hopefully with clearer skies, to deliver the full experience fans expect. The band’s tour then continues through August.