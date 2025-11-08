Amyl and the Sniffers have just picked up their first-ever Grammy nomination.

The Melbourne-formed outfit has scored a nod in the Best Rock Performance category for “U Should Not Be Doing That”, alongside a stacked list that includes Linkin Park, Hayley Williams, Yungblud and Turnstile.

“GRAMMY NOMINEE !!!!!! fucking hell that’s so lit,” the band posted online on Saturday.

The news comes after Amyl and the Sniffers released a collab track with fellow Grammy nominee, Fred again… last month.

“He’s one of the best DJs in the world, and he’s such a nice dude, really friendly and enthusiastic, and the song is a massive banger,” singer Amy Taylor said.

“I love the remix, and it’s taken on a whole new feeling. It was really, really fun to be able to work with him.”

Amyl and the Sniffers are one of few Australian acts to land a 2026 Grammy nomination, which also includes Tame Impala who are up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “End of Summer”, and RÜFÜS DU SOL for Best Dance Electronic Album with their fifth studio album, Inhale / Exhale.

RÜFÜS DU SOL have just kicked their Australian tour off in Perth on Friday night, which received high praise from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“RÜFÜS DU SOL offered the audience the opportunity to surrender. They are so unwavering in their presence that it’s easy to hand yourself over,” the review reads.

“They garner trust, and implore a vivid sense of letting go. Each song blends seamlessly into the next, like one endless mix. There is hardly a moment of silence, but this never feels like too much. During “In the Moment” their highly praised light show revealed itself with laser-like green beams shooting frantically into the crowd. Each and every drop is perfectly executed, the tension held in suspense for just long enough to have the crowd grinding their teeth in desperation to feel it hit. Never too long, never too short, they play the human body and soul like another instrument.”

