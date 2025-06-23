Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor is buzzing after the band was tapped to open for AC/DC on their upcoming Australian stadium tour. A full-circle moment years in the making.

“AC/DC! The best rock and roll band in the world. I just can’t believe it I am so excited,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “Never ever ever would have dreamed this. Highlight of my literal life like wow can you believe it.

“5 years ago we covered the same 3 AC/DC songs on the back of a truck up the canning highway for 2 hours straight.

“A bands music that’s been weaved thru my wholeeeeee life.”

Taylor also posted a clip of Amyl and the Sniffers covering “Highway to Hell” at Perth Festival four years ago (watch it below).

She wrapped up with, “Mainly just excited to see them play multiple times.”

The legendary rock band will make their long-overdue return home with a run of stadium shows, kicking off November 12 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

AC/DC will be supported by recent Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover stars Amyl and the Sniffers at all shows.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ tipped the tour last week.

Produced by TEG Van Egmond, AC/DC’s forthcoming trek will be their first here since 2015, the domestic leg of their Rock or Bust world tour.

On that run, Angus Young and co. shifted more than 520,000 tickets across 11 coast-to-coast dates, including shows in Auckland and Wellington.

Fans can expect classics from across the band’s 17 studio albums, including their latest, 2020’s Power Up, which scored a sixth No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and topped the Billboard 200 and Official UK Albums Chart. The touring lineup features Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney.

AC/DC are one of only two bands inducted into both the Rock Hall of Fame and the ARIA Hall of Fame (the Bee Gees are the other). They received the Rock Hall nod in 2003, and were among the first inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame back in 1988.