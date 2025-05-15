Amyl and the Sniffers made their debut appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, performing their track “Tiny Bikini” from their third album, Cartoon Darkness.

The Melbourne-formed punk outfit took to the New York studio stage whilst in the midst of their current US headline tour.

In true Aussie fashion, frontwoman Amy Taylor delivered a striking performance wearing a top fashioned from Australian thongs (flip-flops), bringing a distinctly Australian flair to American late-night television.

This television appearance marks yet another significant milestone in what has been a remarkable year for the band. They recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ for their March issue and claimed two awards at this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards, taking home gongs for both Best LP/EP and Best Live Act.

The accolades don’t stop there – the band received the prestigious Song of the Year award for “U Should Not Be Doing That” at last month’s APRA Awards and have recently received nominations for three AIR Awards.

Amyl have also been making waves on the international festival circuit, having impressed audiences at Coachella earlier this year. Their momentum shows no signs of slowing as they prepare to take the stage at Glastonbury next month.

In their Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story, Taylor and bandmates Bryce Wilson, Declan Mehrtens, and Gus Romer provided insights into their career trajectory and the unique chemistry that makes them such a compelling live act. The band also participated in an exclusive photoshoot with Michelle Pitiris, the ARIA Award-winning music and fashion photographer.

Taylor has been candid about the band’s determination and vision. “I want to make people proud. I want them to be like, ‘Fuck yeah, those guys did it. The music industry is dying and somehow those four fuckwits have done something good,'” she told Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year.

She also addressed the challenges of public scrutiny that come with success: “What we’re doing is risky — you put yourself out there and be physically, emotionally, and spiritually vulnerable every time you do anything, because you’re in the public eye. If people do wanna bitch about us, that’s fine — as long as they’re bitching about us becoming successful.”

Amyl and the Sniffers are currently continuing their US headline tour, bringing their energetic performances and distinctly Australian punk attitude to American audiences.