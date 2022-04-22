Punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers made their U.S. TV debut in some style last night with an electric performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The host genuinely seemed pleased to have the band visiting all the way from Melbourne. “I really, really love this band and you’re in for a treat tonight,” Meyers said in his introduction, holding aloft a vinyl copy of Amyl’s recent album Comfort to Me.

The four-piece then promptly ripped into a stirring performance of ‘Hertz’, one of that record’s highlights. Leading the way at the front was Amy Taylor, an unceasing ball of energy, with Bryce Wilson, Fergus Romer, and Dec Martens keeping the track ticking along nicely around her.

The late night audience seemed to really enjoy their performance but Amyl shared a comical YouTube comment on their Instagram Story. “I am not convinced she really wants to go to either the beach or the countryside and I don’t believe whomever it is she’s asking to take her there will actually have a good time and regret the decision,” the person wrote about the ‘Hertz’ lyrics.

Amyl are currently in the States for the U.S. leg of their tour, with the band set to play Coachella this weekend. Most of their remaining U.S. dates are sold out, proving the appetite Stateside for Australian punk.

Comfort to Me was one of the best albums of 2021: their second studio album reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and was also a top 40 hit in the U.K. It received a nomination for Australian Album of the Year at last year’s J Awards.

An expanded edition of the album is also on the way. The new double LP features both the original album and a live album recorded on “a dock outside of Melbourne”. It’s set for release on vinyl on May 13th and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out Amyl and the Sniffers on Late Night with Seth Meyers: