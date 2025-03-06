Glastonbury Festival has announced that Amyl and the Sniffers will perform this year.

The organisers have shared the full lineup for the five-day event, which runs from Wednesday, June 25th-Sunday, June 29th. Other Aussies set to perform at Glastonbury include guitar-pop duo Royel Otis, who recently scored an opening slot for Halsey.

Amyl and the Sniffers our latest cover stars for our March-May issue, which is available now at Australia and New Zealand newsstands.

In their cover story, they shared an under-the-bonnet exploration of their careers and the special glue that binds them. The foursome also posed for an exclusive shoot with Michelle Pitiris, the ARIA Award-winning music and fashion photographer.

Check out exclusive behind the scenes footage of the band’s instantly-iconic cover shoot here.

Their 2024 album Cartoon Darkness topped Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of the best Australian albums released in 2024. We named them the “the pre-eminent Australian rock band of their generation.”

“Growing up, if I went to shows in my local area, I would never really see women on stage,” Taylor tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ Print Editor James Jennings. “But then I’d watch the guys and be like, ‘I can definitely do it better than them.’”

She continues, “I want to make people proud. I want them to be like, ‘Fuck yeah, those guys did it. The music industry is dying and somehow those four fuckwits have done something good.’ What we’re doing is risky — you put yourself out there and be physically, emotionally, and spiritually vulnerable every time you do anything, because you’re in the public eye. If people do wanna bitch about us, that’s fine — as long as they’re bitching about us becoming successful.”

Our new issue is stuffed with features from artists and issues that matter, including Bad Bunny, Marlon Williams, Spacey Jane, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and more.

The March-May 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is available at newsstands now.

