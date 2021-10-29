An old man in the U.S. clearly isn’t a fan of guitar solos, shooting his son for playing his guitar too long.

I mean, I grow tired of a guitar solo lasting too long, but I’ve never shot someone because of it. As reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer, 79-year-old Fred Hensley Sr. shot his 50-year-old son Fred Hensley Jr. in the stomach on Sunday, October 24th. He argues that he was actually aiming for the guitar though.

Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting at their home in Blue Ash, Ohio. While on their way there, the son allegedly retaliated by attacking his father, despite being seriously wounded.

The shooting occurred after Hensley Jr. just wouldn’t put down the guitar, playing for over an hour. Hensley Sr. told the police that this prompted him to fire his .380 pistol in the direction of the guitar, although he was ultimately off target. Police later found the pistol and the guitar with bullet holes at the scene.

The elder Hensley has now been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and is currently being held on $60,000 bond. His son isn’t currently facing any charges of his own, despite allegedly attacking his father.

Hensley Jr. was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in his ribcage area, although his current condition isn’t yet know. It’s thought to be not life threatening though. His father was also taken to hospital, although for the minor issue of facial wounds. He was then booked by police at Hamilton County Justice Center.

So just keep this story in mind the next time you fancy annoying your housemates with an extended guitar solo, no matter how good you are. It might not be worth it in the end.

Check out the WKRC news report on the shooting below: