American rapper Anderson .Paak will be dipping his toes into film directing, with Media company Stampede Ventures revealing that the 36-year-old is set to make his feature directorial debut with a dramedy called K-POPS!

The K Pop Comedy Drama was developed by both .Paak and rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park. The ‘Come Down’ singer will direct as well as star as a washed-up musician who spends their time writing songs for K-pop stars.

Speaking to Deadline, .Paak explained why he decided to take time out of his successful music career to become a part of K-POPS!
“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife. This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them!” he told the publication. “I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

Stampede Ventures’ CEO and founder, Silverman also spoke to the publication about why they are excited to be working with the rapper on the upcoming film.

“Anderson .Paak is a trailblazer by nature, whose amazing work will naturally translate onto the big screen for feature films,” he said. “He is a monster talent with a huge heart and a bigger smile. This is just the beginning for this superstar.”

While Stampede Ventures may not be as much of a household name as big brands like Universal, it certainly has as much film knowledge and experienced as some of the movie juggernauts. It was launched by Silverman in 2018, after his near 20-year sistint at Warner Bros., where he works as President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production

