American rapper Anderson .Paak will be dipping his toes into film directing, with Media company Stampede Ventures revealing that the 36-year-old is set to make his feature directorial debut with a dramedy called K-POPS!

The K Pop Comedy Drama was developed by both .Paak and rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park. The ‘Come Down’ singer will direct as well as star as a washed-up musician who spends their time writing songs for K-pop stars.

While Stampede Ventures may not be as much of a household name as big brands like Universal, it certainly has as much film knowledge and experienced as some of the movie juggernauts. It was launched by Silverman in 2018, after his near 20-year sistint at Warner Bros., where he works as President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Film and TV Observer.