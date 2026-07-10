Cold Chisel’s saxophonist for over 30 years, Andy Bickers, passed away this week.

The legendary Australian outfit confirmed Bickers passed on Friday morning after battling cancer.

“Andy was our brother: an incredible musician and a great person to be out on the road or out on the town with,” the band said in a statement.

“His valuable contribution onstage to songs like ‘Rising Sun,’ ‘Saturday Night,’ and ‘My Baby’ will be sorely missed. Our hearts break for his wife Lisa and his son Rudy.”

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“Andy also toured many times with me, playing soul and rock shows,” frontman Jimmy Barnes said in a separate statement.

“We were friends not only because he was a great player but he was funny, intelligent, and most importantly, he was a good man.”

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Per The Filthy Animals website, Bickers performed in a number of rock bands in Wellington throughout the ’80s, before relocating to Melbourne and then Sydney where he began touring with Cold Chisel.

He has also toured with the likes of Midnight Oil, Silverchair, The Eagles, Don Henley and Diesel, and played and or recorded with You Am I, The Presets, Hoodoo Gurus, Tony Hadley and Vika and Linda.

Midnight Oil also paid tribute: “Vale much loved sax player for the Oils and so many other artists – Andy Bickers – who left us today after a long illness. Our thoughts are with his wife Lisa and son Rudy. One of Andy’s final gigs was leading the brass section in the climax of this tribute to Rob Hirst at the 2026 APRA Awards where he played with his signature power and passion.”

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From Rolling Stone AU/NZ