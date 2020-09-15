It looks like Andy Biersack, the founder of US glam metal band Black Veil Brides, will be providing the voice of Batman.

He will voice the character in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal.

The musician is an admitted fan of the comic book series. He described the opportunity as a “dream come true,” and Biersack has also been enlisted to contribute lead vocals to a “sonic experience” that will tie into the company’s ongoing series of comic books.

The project is being released episodically. Other star voices include Chelsea Wolfe playing Wonder Woman, while Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo will contribute instrumentally. It’s quite the esteemed voice cast.

The score for the project comes from Tyler Bates, who has provided music for blockbusters including the John Wick franchise, 300 and Dawn Of The Dead.

A full soundtrack album will also be released via Loma Vista Recordings, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Dark Nights: Death Metal was launched in June after an initial coronavirus-enforced delay, and is written by Scott Snyder.

It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Dark Nights: Metal, which itself came with a soundtrack inspired by the books.

Limited to 4,000 pressings, the vinyl EP featured songs by Alice In Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell, Deftones‘ Chino Moreno, Mastodon‘s Brann Dailor, Sleigh Bells‘ Alexis Krauss, and more.

Meanwhile, Rise Against have teased a new track that will feature as the lead single from the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack.

“Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic,” Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath said. “Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favourite.”

Check out the trailer for ‘Dark Knights: Death Metal’: