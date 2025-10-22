Beloved Thirroul venue Anita’s Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the Anita’s Theatre Encore Club, a heartfelt tribute to artists who have returned five times or more, including Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, John Williamson, The Wiggles, and The Whitlams.

The Encore Club will be officially unveiled as part of the theatre’s centenary celebrations, along with a commemorative plaque in the foyer, to be revealed by Federal Member for Cunningham, Alison Byrnes, and City of Wollongong Lord Mayor, Councillor Tania Brown, today (October 22nd).

Bob Mangan, venue manager of Anita’s Theatre, said: “The Encore Club celebrates the artists who have helped shape Anita’s story and keep its spirit alive. For a century, Anita’s Theatre has been a cherished cornerstone of entertainment, a cultural beacon that has brought local talent to the stage and connected our community with artists from around the world.

“Through laughter, music and performance, it has continued to celebrate the power of shared experience. The spirit of Anita’s is something truly special, and we’re proud to celebrate their role in the life of this theatre as part of our centenary celebrations.”

Leading the club with a record-breaking eight visits are The Wiggles, followed by James Reyne with seven, and Arj Barker, Paul Kelly, Bjorn Again, and The Bootleg Beatles with six.

Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, John Williamson, Hindley Street Country Club, The Whitlams, and The Waifs will also be celebrated, having each done five shows at the venue.

Hindley Street Country Club said: “We’re proud to be part of Anita’s Theatre Encore Club. There’s something really special about playing at Anita’s, the audiences are incredible, the energy is electric, and the sense of history in the room is undeniable. It’s one of those venues that reminds you why you fell in love with live music, and being recognised as part of its 100-year history is a real honour. Here’s to another 100 years!”

Many local favourites sit on the cusp of joining the Encore Club, including Missy Higgins, Colin Hay, Sarah Blasko, Katie Noonan, Russell Morris, Kate Ceberano, Richard Clapton, and Boom Crash Opera.

The commemorative plaque celebrating these artists will become a permanent feature of the theatre, sitting alongside archival posters, photos, and fan memories showcased during the centenary.

Fans are also invited to share their favourite Anita’s moments on social media, showcasing the legacy of the theatre.