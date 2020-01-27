Anna Calvi and Courtney Barnett have reworked ‘Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy’ from Calvi’s 2018 LP Hunter.

The new single is accompanied by details of Calvi’s new album, Hunted, which is due out on March 6. Hunted presents new versions of seven of the ten songs from the British musician’s third LP Hunter. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julia Holter and Joe Talbot from IDLES also feature on the album.

Anna Calvi & Courtney Barnett – Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy

Calvi’s Hunter interrogated conventional gender roles and societal perceptions of sexuality. Songs like ‘Don’t Beat the Girl Out of My Boy’ and ‘As a Man’ expanded on Calvi’s belief that gender is a spectrum, not a binary.

Nick Launay produced the Mercury Prize-nominated record. Portishead’s Adrian Utley and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Martyn P. Casey also contributed.

The forthcoming Hunted will feature Holter on ‘Swimming Pool’, Gainsbourg on ‘Eden’ and Talbot on ‘Wish’. In contrast to the dynamic range of Hunter, the revised album is an intimate, stripped back affair.

“During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio,” Calvi said.

“I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favourite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

Calvi recently provided the score for season five of Peaky Blinders. The single ‘You’re Not God’ was lifted from the soundtrack, boasting a dynamic intensity similar to My Disco or Sunn O))).