Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised after controversial comments he made about Kylie Minogue sparked widespread backlash.

The backlash stemmed from a podcast episode of comedian Nikki Osborne’s Bush Deep, in which Albanese was asked to play a game of “shag, marry, date” involving Minogue, Nicole Kidman, and Rhonda Burchmore.

He initially refused to answer the question – reminding Osborne he had only gotten married six months ago – until she rephrased it, asking what he would do if his marriage went “tits up”. The Prime Minister soon caved, answering: “Oh Kylie, clearly”. He continued by saying “all of the above” when Osborne suggested he would marry, sleep with, and date the Australian pop icon.

The comments drew criticism from politicians and women’s advocates, who argued they were inappropriate for someone holding Australia’s highest political office. Liberal Party Senator Sarah Henderson claimed the comments make “a mockery of Labor’s claim to be champions of women”, while independent MP Zali Steggall said they are “beneath the office of Prime Minister”.

On Monday (July 6th), Albanese apologised for the remarks. “I apologise unequivocally for the comments,” he said in a statement, per The Australian.

The controversy arrives during a busy week for Minogue herself, who has been making headlines for entirely different reasons. The Australian pop icon surprised fans by joining Snow Patrol onstage in London for the live debut of their new collaborative single, “These Alarms”. The performance took place during the band’s headline show at Crystal Palace Park, with Minogue also staying onstage to duet on “Chasing Cars”.