Foo Fighters are set to bring live music back in New York in a big way, taking over Madison Square Garden later this month. However, not under the circumstances that many had hoped for.

The show will mark the venue’s first since March last year, with the gig reportedly due to go ahead at full capacity, with no masks required to be worn. This is on the grounds that whoever attends must the show must show proof that they have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by NME.

The condition of entry can also be found on Ticketmaster under their important event info.

But now, surely as expected, the band’s rules for attending their upcoming gig have been met with much uproar and angst, particularly among their fans who are anti-vaxxers, many of whom have take to social media to express their frustration.

One Twitter user said, “I’ll never buy another ticket to a @foofighters concert. Not all people that choose to NOT vaccinate are conspiracy theorists. Some people, very close to me, have autoimmune conditions that make the vaccine a high risk proposition. “Vaccine mandatory” is 2021’s “whites only.””

Another said, “How come you are not advising your fans that this show is ONLY for fully vaccinated people. I can not even begin to express how disappointing this was to hear. Being such a huge fan since seeing you open for The Stones back in the 90s to hear this sadly has changed all that.”

“Never thought the Foo Fighters would support suppression, segregation, and discrimination. It’s strange times,” another said.

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Many of these tweets have been in response to the band’s announcement via social media, where they wrote, “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And @TheGarden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

The gig is set to take place on June 20th this month. For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.