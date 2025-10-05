The AO Live 2026 lineup has been revealed.

The Australian Open and Untitled Group today officially unveiled the artists confirmed for the highly anticipated return of AO Live, which will take over Melbourne’s John Cain Arena between January 28th-February 1st.

The only music series held at a Grand Slam has expanded to five nights for its 2026 edition, packing in more big-name acts across the event.

Australia’s own The Kid LAROI and Spacey Jane, electronic music superstar Peggy Gou, pop icons The Veronicas, and US duo Sofi Tukker have been confirmed today, with more exciting acts still to be announced.

Check out the full lineup below, including all the key dates.

Aside from the headline acts, AO Live 2026 will feature music and entertainment across the precinct, including laidback acoustic acts in Garden Square and some in-demand local DJs on Grand Slam Oval each day.

According to a press release, every AO Live ticket “unlocks more than just epic music, it’s your all-access pass to the unforgettable atmosphere of the Australian Open 2026. Along with world-class live performances, fans can experience the thrill of Grand Slam tennis, indulge in top-tier food and drinks, and soak up the electric summer vibe that makes the AO one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.”

Tickets to AO Live 2026, which start from $99, go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 14th. Fans can visit Ticketmaster to be the first to access tickets and exclusive updates.

AO Live 2026

Ticket information available here

28th January-February 1st

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 28th (5pm-9pm AEDT)

The Kid LAROI + special guests

Thursday, January 29th (5pm-9pm AEDT)

Spacey Jane + special guests

Friday, January 30th (5pm-9pm AEDT)

The Veronicas, Sofi Tukker + special guests

Saturday, January 31st (2pm-7pm AEDT)

TBA

Sunday, February 1st (2pm-7pm AEDT)

Peggy Gou + special guests