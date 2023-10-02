Some of Aotearoa’s finest up-and-coming artists are heading to SXSW Sydney.

Creative New Zealand, Te Māngai Pāho, and the New Zealand Music Commission have today announced Aotearoa New Zealand @ SXSW Sydney, a three-day event that will see 30 Kiwi acts perform at the festival alongside a series of networking events and panel presentations showcasing contemporary culture and creativity from the country.

Aotearoa House will officially open its doors on Wednesday, October 18th, with a focus on NZ gaming innovations led by NZ esports company Letsplay.Live. An Indigenous screen content series will follow on Thursday, October 19th, followed by a focus on music performances on Friday, October 20th.

Artists heading to Aotearoa House include ASHY, recently named as one of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Eight Kiwi Artists Tipped to Take Over; energetic pop duo Foley, fresh from releasing their well-received debut album; acclaimed hip hop performers Jujulipps, Melodownz, and JessB; indie rock band Soaked Oats; and Wellington-based singer-songwriter Vera Ellen, who’ll perform her first run of Australian shows while Down Under for SXSW Sydney.

You can check out the full Aotearoa House @ SXSW Sydney lineup below.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be amongst the Aotearoa contingent this year at the first ever SXSW Sydney. We are so inspired by our fellow kiwi artists, and to stand alongside them to perform at Aotearoa NZ House is incredibly exciting – it’s going to be one for the ages,” say Foley.

There will be strong Māori representation throughout the three-day event, including a Māori Content Producer’s Series on Thursday, and a focus on the revitalisation of Māori language through waiata (song) on a Friday panel.

More information about SXSW Sydney is also available here.

Aotearoa House @ SXSW Sydney

Wednesday, October 18th-Friday, October 20th

Rouge Bar, Sydney, NSW

Lineup

0800

ASHY

Daffodils

Daily J

Foley

Huia

JessB

Jordyn With A Why

Jujulipps

Mazbou Q

MELODOWNZ

Mim Jensen

MOHI

Mousey

Paige

PARK RD

PERE

Rebel Reid

Rei

RIIKI REID

Soaked Oats

SWIDT

Swizl Jager

Te Kuru Dewes

There’s a Tuesday

Tipene

Vera Ellen

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Will Swinton