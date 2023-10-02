Some of Aotearoa’s finest up-and-coming artists are heading to SXSW Sydney.
Creative New Zealand, Te Māngai Pāho, and the New Zealand Music Commission have today announced Aotearoa New Zealand @ SXSW Sydney, a three-day event that will see 30 Kiwi acts perform at the festival alongside a series of networking events and panel presentations showcasing contemporary culture and creativity from the country.
Aotearoa House will officially open its doors on Wednesday, October 18th, with a focus on NZ gaming innovations led by NZ esports company Letsplay.Live. An Indigenous screen content series will follow on Thursday, October 19th, followed by a focus on music performances on Friday, October 20th.
Artists heading to Aotearoa House include ASHY, recently named as one of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Eight Kiwi Artists Tipped to Take Over; energetic pop duo Foley, fresh from releasing their well-received debut album; acclaimed hip hop performers Jujulipps, Melodownz, and JessB; indie rock band Soaked Oats; and Wellington-based singer-songwriter Vera Ellen, who’ll perform her first run of Australian shows while Down Under for SXSW Sydney.
You can check out the full Aotearoa House @ SXSW Sydney lineup below.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to be amongst the Aotearoa contingent this year at the first ever SXSW Sydney. We are so inspired by our fellow kiwi artists, and to stand alongside them to perform at Aotearoa NZ House is incredibly exciting – it’s going to be one for the ages,” say Foley.
There will be strong Māori representation throughout the three-day event, including a Māori Content Producer’s Series on Thursday, and a focus on the revitalisation of Māori language through waiata (song) on a Friday panel.
More information about SXSW Sydney is also available here.
Aotearoa House @ SXSW Sydney
Wednesday, October 18th-Friday, October 20th
Rouge Bar, Sydney, NSW
Lineup
0800
ASHY
Daffodils
Daily J
Foley
Huia
JessB
Jordyn With A Why
Jujulipps
Mazbou Q
MELODOWNZ
Mim Jensen
MOHI
Mousey
Paige
PARK RD
PERE
Rebel Reid
Rei
RIIKI REID
Soaked Oats
SWIDT
Swizl Jager
Te Kuru Dewes
There’s a Tuesday
Tipene
Vera Ellen
WHO SHOT SCOTT
Will Swinton