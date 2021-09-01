We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than the electrifying alt-pop artist, AViVA.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Since emerging onto the scene in 2017, AViVA has continued to unpack the concepts of the human condition with unfiltered and uncompromising honesty, earning herself a devoted community of fans known as “Outsiders”.

In addition in being the latest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next playlist, AViVA continues to be featured across a bunch of others including A-List Pop, NMD, ALT CTRL and more.

We were lucky enough to chat to AViVA on her reason for making music and much more.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Gelato, reading books and making music.



Take us through how you developed your music style?

Every single thing I’ve ever listened to, feeds into my style in some way. The raw emotion in classical music, the rhythm of pop through the ages, the addictiveness of dance music.

Everything I create is about eliciting emotion: yours, mine, everyone. I want people to feel things, and that is what powers all of my creative decisions.



What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

My voice.



Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

It started in a writing session in LA. I was feeling pretty sick that day and was feeling down about it. I hate feeling sick.

The song has the trademark visceral lyrics of an AViVA song eg. ‘feel’s like I’ve got blood on the brain,’ but I wanted to make a song that was a little bit different from the outset because it’s about being in that moment of sadness, which is different from the usual mood of my songs.

That being said, it doesn’t change the intent.

The line ‘things will never be the same’ stands out to me because I see it as a moment of empowerment. No matter what has happened, what you or I may have experienced we’ll never be the same because we’re growing, and learning, and becoming stronger for it. Things will never be the same, and that’s a good thing.”



What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Talent, self-confidence, ambition, persistence, and passion.



Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

Why do you breathe?



What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

My debut novel SELF/LESS being released!!



If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

This week my playlist is being dominated by: ‘Blue Bird’ by BANANA FISH; ‘The Cat’ by Jimmy Smith; ‘Jackie Onassis’ by Sammy Rae & the friends and ‘Telepatika’ by Kali Uchis.



What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I am killer at a game of Uno. I play to win.



What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It means knowing that I have support which means the world to me. It means being able to reach new listeners and find more OUTSiDERS to bring into my community and share my music, story and world with.

Listen to ‘Melancholy’ by AViVA: