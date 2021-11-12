We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is FELIVAND.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Brisbane-based singer, songwriter and producer, FELIVAND, has gone from strength to strength since releasing her debut EP back in 2018.

Not only did the EP rack up over 12 million combined streams, but her follow-up record Nerve received rave reviews and saw her crowned a triple j Unearthed Feature Artist.

Showing no signs of slowing down, FELIVAND is set to support fellow Aussie muso Mallrat during her Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast shows.

Fresh off the back of releasing her latest single, the introspective and soulful ‘Where Were You’, FELIVAND told Tone Deaf about her musical secret weapon, surviving the pandemic and more.

Check out ‘Where Were You’ by FELIVAND:

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

The first thing that came to my mind was my dog. I love the idea that all the pets around the world would’ve been having the absolute best time of their lives by having their owners home all the time and walks galore. They would’ve been completely unaware and unbothered by what was going on. My pup was a ray of sunshine during such a difficult and dark time. Seeing how unaffected and energised she was always lifted my spirits.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

I think my style stepped in around the time I started teaching myself how to produce and create songs in Garageband when I was in my mid-teens. Before that, I would write songs on one instrument alone (either piano or guitar), but when I started recording and playing with effects and electronic sounds things started taking a shape stylistically. My trademark at that point would have been lots of reverb, 808 drum sounds, Rhodes and sub-bass, and honestly, that is still definitely my vibe, just more textural and intentional.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

I think maybe that I can produce my own music. It is nice to know that I don’t have to rely on someone else in order to create a song or something meaningful to me. However I do much prefer co-producing and co-writing, it makes me feel more connected and more experimental vocally. But it is empowering to know that I can do that for myself.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

‘Where Were You’ was done mostly over the internet with NYC-based co-producer Chris Mazuera. I found him on Instagram and he sent me a folder of beats he had on the go and as soon as I heard the opening chords and bassline of ‘Where Were You’ it was game over! I fell in love with it. I wrote and recorded the vocals for it the morning after a night out where I felt really felt down by a friend and they weren’t there for me in a time of need.

Once an idea of the vocals was down, we fleshed out the structure and I got live drums tracked here in Meanjin/Brisbane which really brought it to life and gave it that ‘larger’/ballad type of feel. And that’s how we made it! It’s personally probably my favourite song I’ve released to date and it means a lot to me.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Self-assurance, resilience, awareness, gratitude and patience.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

When I was younger I never really thought about the ‘why’, music was always just in my life and never seemed to leave my side. As I’ve gotten older, answering that ‘why’ is something that is becoming more important to me. For right now, my great big ‘why’ is that every time I express or write vulnerably about something it has the power to positively resonate and ripple through other people. And that is such an honour to carry and gives me so much purpose to know that an outlet I use to help myself can potentially also help someone feel less alone in their situation or thoughts, just as my favourite artists do for me.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

As common as this answer would be right now, definitely for the world to open up again to be able to travel and tour! Heading over to the U.S is all I can think about.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

You would find ‘Believe Me’ by Andy Shauf, ‘Consideration’ by Rihanna, SZA, ‘Coming Back’ (feat. SZA) by James Blake and ‘Peppers and Onions’ by Tierra Whack.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

Before I graduated high school I actually thought I was going to be a visual artist when I grew up. I was obsessed with drawing and painting and loved studying art throughout high school. I think that’s why I get so much joy and excitement from making music videos and visuals to go with my music.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

I’m literally pinching myself! Being an ‘Up Next’ artist is such an honour. The ‘Up Next’ artists are always so incredible and seem to be at a point in their career right before things take off for them, and for Apple Music to see me as having that potential or being at that point in my career truly blows my mind and means the world to me.

Listen to the Nerve EP by FELIVAND: