We’re excited to announce that the next artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than indie pop powerhouse, Sycco.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

In addition to being selected for Up Next Local, Sycco is also the current cover star of FIRST – an Apple Music playlist which showcases the best new music from First Nations artists across Australia, as well as playlists NMD and Heaps Indie, just to name a few.

Pronounced ‘psycho’, Sycco has delivered her brand new single, ‘Time’s Up’, ahead of her upcoming debut EP, Sycco’s First EP.

Sycco’s ‘Time’s Up’ is a juxtaposition of emotions, those being rage and elation, encapsulating the feelings of what it’s like to let go of someone who has caused you anger in your life.

Showcasing gracefully crystal clean melodies paired with perky driving drums, Sycco says that the song’s vibe can be described as “Radiohead meets Pharrell”.

“During lockdown [co-producer] Ed Quinn sent me a bunch of beats to have a listen to and this beat jumped out at me. It was this Solange feel that I vibed.”

Sycco adds, “While I was producing it up, I tried to make it sound like Radiohead meets Pharrell. The song definitely reflects the emotional turbulence and anger I was feeling during lockdown. Making this song was a huge release of all that negative energy.”

We were lucky enough to be able to chat to Sycco on what’s kept her going throughout the pandemic, as well as how her latest single came to be and more.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Definitely understanding spirituality and understanding the world and myself throughout that kept me hopeful and excited about things. It was definitely hard to be going through that whilst being cooped up but I am grateful that I had the time to do so.



Take us through how you developed your music style?

I’m definitely still working it out but I have always adored pop music as well as psychedelic music. I love textures and colours, I get bored easily so I think that has shaped my style as well.

I think I’m just trying to find my pocket of what I enjoy but also not feel limited by it.



What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

Wow way to stump me. I’d say I have quite an open mind when it comes to music, I just like making nothing into something so maybe that’s my secret weapon, no prior expectations or limitations.



Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

‘Past Life’ was written in a big old hungover mental space in Sydney with LucianBlomKlamp. I don’t think we talked that much in the session because I couldn’t talk. It started with those synth bubbly arp, I remember saying we needed that in it.

This song is about having an argument with a friend and at the time I was realising how special and deep our friendship was and thought (and still think) that surely we have met before in a past life because we just have such a special connection that no sort of argument could ruin. I don’t know if many will relate to that but it makes sense to me.



What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

I think unconditional love for music, drive, trust, patience and self-belief. I feel like all those words sort of relate to each other in one way or another but I definitely think if you want to do music as a career, you will one way or another if you are open to things and willing to put in work.



Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

I make music because it fulfils me the most. I think that’s also dangerous considering if I don’t make a song that I define as good, it can dictate my mood and energy level. I’m learning how to work through that but music is just so important to me that I need to make it and want to.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

My first ever EP coming out baby!!! I am so amped for people to hear these songs, they won’t be my little baby demos anymore!



If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

Super random but recently I have been listening to a lot of acoustic more downtempo type songs. I used to never resonate to old music but at the moment I have been hitting ‘Tears In the Typing Pool’ by Broadcast, ‘Les Fleurs’ by Minnie Riperton, ‘The Want’ by Nick Hakim, and also ‘Stay’ by The Kid Laroi – such a random mix.



What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I have the knottiest hair ever, constant tangles. I am starting to put coconut spray in it to try stop it but it doesn’t work that well. I need a haircut but being an adult scares me so I can’t bring myself to book an appointment.



What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

Having Apple Music’s support through Up Next is a huge achievement for me! I can only imagine what little Sashie is screaming at me because she’s so excited. I couldn’t be more grateful, it’s mind blowing to think people are actually hearing what I’m putting out!

Sycco’s upcoming debut EP, Sycco’s First EP is set to arrive on July 30th via Future Classic.

Listen to ‘Time’s Up’ by Sycco: