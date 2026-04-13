With more than 75 million records sold and a catalogue of global hits that helped shape an era, INXS’ influence on music worldwide is now being honoured at home with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the 2026 APRA Music Awards.

INXS’ impact on the global media landscape is undeniable, with a remarkable seven US Top 10 singles – four from Kick, two from X, and the breakthrough hit “What You Need” – a feat surpassed by only a handful of Australian artists including The Bee Gees and Olivia Newton-John.

With over 75 million albums sold worldwide, their legacy is matched by a formidable list of accolades, including six APRA Music Awards, ARIAs, Brit Awards, MTV Awards and recognition from Billboard and Rolling Stone, alongside multiple Grammy nominations.

Now, the band are adding the prestigious Ted Albert Award to the trophy case. One of Australia’s highest music industry honours, the award is presented annually to individuals or groups making a lasting impact on the local music scene. Recognising lifetime contributions, decided by APRA’s Board Directors, previous recipients have included Kylie Minogue, The Wiggles, AC/DC, Slim Dustry, Paul Kelly, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, and more.

“INXS are truly one-of-a-kind. Performing with them in the 1980s, at Wembley Stadium opening for Queen to the Listen Like Thieves tour across Europe, North America and Latin America, I saw firsthand the love and adoration they generated. From their compelling and timeless songwriting to their intoxicating performances, few bands have ever left people happily gasping for more the way INXS do,” said Jenny Morris, Chair of APRA.

“Michael [Hutchence] is as much of a presence in our lives today as the day we lost him, and of course the same goes for the band. The legacy of INXS lives on. They remain as relevant as ever, continuing to inspire new generations and bring that unmistakable Aussie spirit to fans around the world.”

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Formed in Sydney in 1977 as the Farriss Brothers, the band were united by instinct, ambition, and undeniable chemistry. Comprising Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss with Garry Beers, Kirk Pengilly and Hutchence, their electrifying live show on the Australian pub circuit quickly set them apart, laying the groundwork for a career that would soon transcend borders.

Guided by longtime manager Chris Murphy, the band’s vision sharpened and their trajectory accelerated. A string of defining Australian releases including “Don’t Change”, “Original Sin”, and “What You Need” signalled their evolution from local heroes to a formidable international force.

That ascent reached its peak with the release of Kick in 1987 – a genre-defining album blending rock, funk and new wave that stormed to No. 3 on the US Billboard chart and delivered four US Top 10 singles. Tracks like “Need You Tonight”, “New Sensation”, and “Never Tear Us Apart” became cultural touchstones, cementing INXS as one of the most important bands of their era.

INXS will receive the award at the 2026 APRA Music Awards. The centenary edition will be held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, April 29th, celebrating the best of Australian music. The ceremony will be hosted by legendary presenter and musicophile Julia Zemiro and guests presenters Bernard Fanning, Jessica Mauboy, Mark Coles Smith, and Stella Donnelly.

As part of APRA’s 100 Years celebrations, a series of special performances (including a tribute to INXS) will take place at the award ceremony, including from BARKAA, BOY SODA, Ecca Vandal (fresh off her Coachella set), Ngulmiya, Playlunch, Rob Ruha, and Way Dynamic. APRA Music Award alumni Christine Anu, Paul Kelly, and The Presets will make up the musical repertoire, befitting this landmark occasion.

There are 52 first-time nominees this year, seven of whom are up for two awards, including five who are recognised for the same song, demonstrating the breadth of songwriting spanning multiple genres. See the full list of nominees here.

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Ahead of the official award ceremony, the winner of the Most Performed International Work has been revealed. The award goes to The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for “Timeless”, written by Abel Tasfaye, Chisolm Petty, Evan Hood, Jarrod Morgan, Jordan Carter, Mark Williams, Mike Dean, Pharrell Williams, Raul Cubina and Tariq Sharrieff.

Meanwhile, the 2026 OneMusic Licensee of the Year is The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre, located in Sydney’s Marrickville. This award acknowledges and rewards the contribution of licensees to APRA members as good music citizens. The venue’s retro ‘80s style – including the Lucky Prawn dining experience, Richie Benaud commentating in the bathrooms, top notch merchandise and the best of Countdown on rotation – makes this venue a great OneMusic ambassador and licensee.

Winners of all remaining categories including the International Recognition Award, Most Performed Australian Work Overseas and Songwriter of the Year will be revealed at the ceremony.