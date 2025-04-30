The winners of this year’s APRA Music Awards have been revealed, with Amyl and the Sniffers winning song of the year.

The punk rockers lift the coveted, peer-voted category for “U Should Not Be Doing That” on their award-winning third studio album, Cartoon Darkness, on Wednesday, April 30th at Melbourne Town Hall.

Amy Taylor and Co. are coming off a roaring run during which they’ve nabbed two Rolling Stone Australia Awards, covered the March edition of the magazine, headlined Coachella, and landed a Brit Award nomination for best international group.

Song of the year is determined by thousands of APRA songwriter members.

Also in the winners’ circle is Kevin Parker, who snagged a brace of APRAs. The Tame Impala mastermind won most performed Australian work and most performed pop work for Dua Lipa’s “Houdini,” a collaboration with international co-writers Caroline Ailin, Danny Harle, Dua Lipa and Tobias Jesso Jr. Parker grabbed his first Grammy Award earlier this year for best dance/electronic recording with “Neverender,” a collaboration with Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay, the French electronic pair better known as Justice.

Troye Sivan, winner last year for the APRA song of the year with “Rush”, adds to his collection with the songwriter of the year accolade, chosen by the APRA board.

Pop singer and songwriting juggernaut Sia Furler nabbed another circular trophy, winning most performed Australian work overseas for the second consecutive year with her aptly-titled tune “Unstoppable,” her sixth win in the category.

Emerging songwriter of the year went to first-time winners Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell, the Sydney alternative rock duo who perform as Royel Otis.

Meanwhile, Grammy-Award-winning producer Keanu Torres earned the International Recognition Award, recognition for his international success writing for Doechii, Taylor Swift, The Kid LAROI and others. The category returns to the line-up this year for the APRA Awards, which celebrates the talented songwriters and music publishers that have achieved outstanding success in the past year.

Australia’s very own princess of pop, Kylie Minogue, collected the prestigious Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music – one of the few trophies not already in her possession. “Thank you so much, APRA. This is such an honour; I am completely over the moon. I’m only sad that I’m not with you in person,” Minogue said in a pre-recorded bit.

“Seventeen-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me. I mean, we all know it’s work. You work for it, but I feel like whatever we give and whatever it might take from us, we receive more.

“As I’m on tour at the moment, I’m singing songs throughout my entire catalogue. So, from the first one, ‘The Locomotion’, right up to songs from Tension, and I’m really aware of…the passage of time and how much more music means to me.”

The awards were hosted by Zan Rowe with guest presenters Hau Lātūkefu and Ngaiire, while Julian Hamilton of The Presets returned as music director.

The 2025 APRA Music Award winners are:Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: U Should Not Be Doing That

Artist: Amyl and The Sniffers

Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson



Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Troye Sivan

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Writers: Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell (Royel Otis)

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs



International Recognition Award

Keanu Torres (Keanu Beats)

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Houdini

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Unstoppable

Artist: Sia

Writer: Sia Furler / Christopher Braide*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Concord Music Publishing ANZ*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Paradise

Artist: Coterie

Writers: Brandford Fisher / Conrad Fisher / Joshua Fisher / Tyler Fisher / Robby De Sa*

Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: New Love

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Take Forever (Hally’s Song)

Artist: Cooper Alan

Writers: Kylie Sackley* / Timothy Cooper^ / Justin Morgan+

Publishers: I Love You More Music Worldwide* / BMG^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing+

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Saving Up

Artist: Dom Dolla

Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

Title: Epitaph

Artist: Make Them Suffer

Writers: Sean Harmanis / Nicholas McLernon / Jordan Mather / Alexandra Reade / Jeff Dunne

Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: Fall Back

Artist: Lithe

Writers: Josiah Ramel* / Omid Khasrawy

Publisher: Concord Music Publishing ANZ obo Boss Level*

Most Performed International Work

Title: Greedy

Artist: Tate McRae

Writers: Tate McRae / Amy Allen* / Jasper Harris^ / Ryan Tedder

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: Houdini

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Space

Artist: Kaiit

Writers: Kaiit Waup / Jake Amy / Anthony Liddell / Jaydean Miranda / Justin Smith

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Through The Trees

Artist: King Stingray

Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu* / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Lewis Stiles

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Service to Australian Music

Kylie Minogue

Licensee of the Year

Lazybones Lounge Restaurant & Bar