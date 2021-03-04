Victoria, you deserve this. Live Nation has announced April Sun — a new series of outdoor COVID safe music events with Melbourne based producers Pavilion Australia and Shadow Electric.
April Sun will take place across the state from April 15th and May 2nd. The autumn program will feature a number of headline concerts, mini-festivals and day parties in a celebration of the finest Australian music talent.
Dancing is back, baby, and the homies at Future Classic are celebrating. Future Classic has enlisted the help of multi-instrumentalist G-Flip, italo-synth icon Touch Sensitive, Sycco and Thomas Headon to incite only the most impeccable of vibes.
POOF DOOF DAY DOOF is set to host a true celebration of all things queer and glamorous. A day party under a disco ball? has there ever been a quicker serotonin fix? The doof will see the likes of Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY and a heap of DJs and drag superstars join forces on an evening of opulence.
There will also be a heap of hectic live performances from the likes of Australian alt-rock legends You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane, The Casanovas, Thick as Thieves, Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas, CHILLINIT, Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland, ASHWARYA and more.
Tickets for all shows go on sale 11am Friday March 5th — you can find all the relevant information below.
Check out ‘Complicated’ by Eves Karydas
April Sun 2020
Tickets for all shows go on sale 11am Friday March 5th
Head here to purchase.
Friday, 16th April – Future Classic Presents
G Flip
Touch Sensitive
Sycco
Thomas Headon
Saturday, 17th April – POOF DOOF DAY DOOF
Sneaky Soundsystem
Electric Fields
Jawbreakers
Yo!Mafia
Sgt Slick
YUMMY
Fisty
Jimi The Kween and Argonaut
Thursday, 22nd April
You Am I
Magic Dirt
Dallas Crane & The Casanovas
Saturday, 24th April
Thick As Thieves
Thursday, 29th April
Cosmo’s Midnight
Eves Karydas
ASHWARYA
PRICIE
Friday, 30th April
CHILLINIT
Saturday, 1st May
CHILLINIT
Sunday, 2nd May
Hiatus Kaiyote
Harvey Sutherland (LIVE)
Grievous Bodily Calm
Kee’ahn