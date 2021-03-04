Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Victoria, you deserve this. Live Nation has announced April Sun — a new series of outdoor COVID safe music events with Melbourne based producers Pavilion Australia and Shadow Electric.

April Sun will take place across the state from April 15th and May 2nd. The autumn program will feature a number of headline concerts, mini-festivals and day parties in a celebration of the finest Australian music talent.

Dancing is back, baby, and the homies at Future Classic are celebrating. Future Classic has enlisted the help of multi-instrumentalist G-Flip, italo-synth icon Touch Sensitive, Sycco and Thomas Headon to incite only the most impeccable of vibes.

POOF DOOF DAY DOOF is set to host a true celebration of all things queer and glamorous. A day party under a disco ball? has there ever been a quicker serotonin fix? The doof will see the likes of Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY and a heap of DJs and drag superstars join forces on an evening of opulence.

There will also be a heap of hectic live performances from the likes of Australian alt-rock legends You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane, The Casanovas, Thick as Thieves, Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas, CHILLINIT, Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland, ASHWARYA and more.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 11am Friday March 5th — you can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Complicated’ by Eves Karydas

April Sun 2020

Friday, 16th April – Future Classic Presents

G Flip

Touch Sensitive

Sycco

Thomas Headon

Saturday, 17th April – POOF DOOF DAY DOOF

Sneaky Soundsystem

Electric Fields

Jawbreakers

Yo!Mafia

Sgt Slick

YUMMY

Fisty

Jimi The Kween and Argonaut

Thursday, 22nd April

You Am I

Magic Dirt

Dallas Crane & The Casanovas

Saturday, 24th April

Thick As Thieves

Thursday, 29th April

Cosmo’s Midnight

Eves Karydas

ASHWARYA

PRICIE

Friday, 30th April

CHILLINIT

Saturday, 1st May

CHILLINIT

Sunday, 2nd May

Hiatus Kaiyote

Harvey Sutherland (LIVE)

Grievous Bodily Calm

Kee’ahn