Arcade Fire have paid tribute to their seminal third studio album The Suburbs with a live video performance to celebrate 10 years since the record was first released.

The performance by Régine Chassagne and Win Butler was part of a live stream hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

“Sprawl II. The Suburbs is 10 years old now,” wrote Arcade Fire upon uploading the clip to Instagram. “Can’t wait to all play music together again Until then, stay safe and well.”

The followed that with lyrics from ‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’ – “Living in the sprawl / Dead shopping malls rise like mountains beyond mountains / And there’s no end in sight / I need the darkness someone please cut the lights!”

As well as performing ‘Sprawl II’, Chassagne and Butler also gave renditions of 2004 tracks ‘The Suburbs’ and ‘Haiti’ from the band’s Funeral record.

The Suburbs came out on August 2, 2010, and debuted at #1 on the US Billboard 100 and UK Albums Chart, and would go on to win Album Of The Year at the 2011 Grammys.

The record peaked at #6 in Australia, spending 10 weeks on the ARIA Albums Chart.

For those in lockdown, we’re expecting to hear some new music from Arcade Fire at some stage, hoping it will arrive sooner rather than later. In a series of Instagram posts, frontman Win Butler said work was underway on a follow-up to 2017 album Everything Now.

“We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ),” he said.

“Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

Check out ‘Sprawl II’ by Arcade Fire: