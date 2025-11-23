Arch Enemy have parted ways with vocalist Alissa White-Gluz after 12 years, with both parties announcing the split through separate social media statements earlier today.

White-Gluz confirmed the departure while simultaneously revealing her debut solo album project. “After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways,” the singer wrote. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Thank you, Beastlings! I can’t wait to share what I have been working on with you all (with some big surprises in store). Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”

The announcement coincided with the release of her first solo single, “The Room Where She Died”, co-written with guitarist Oliver Palotai from Kamelot and Doro. The track marks the beginning of White-Gluz’s solo career, with a full album to follow.

“‘The Room Where She Died’ is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years,” White-Gluz explained. “This upcoming album is diverse; and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for. Can’t wait to share more with you!”

Arch Enemy issued their own brief statement regarding the split: “Arch Enemy have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We’re thankful for the time and music that we’ve shared and wish her all the best. Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026.”

White-Gluz joined the Swedish melodic death metal band in 2014, replacing longtime vocalist Angela Gossow. During her tenure, she contributed vocals to four studio albums: War Eternal (2014), Will to Power (2017), Deceivers (2022), and this year’s Blood Dynasty.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Arch Enemy have not yet announced who will replace White-Gluz as their new vocalist. Both parties’ statements hint at major developments expected in 2026.