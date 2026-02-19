We finally know who the new singer of Arch Enemy is.

As per Louder, the Swedish metal outfit have recruited US vocalist Lauren Hart to lead their lineup. Hart previously played in Once Human.

Hart’s unveiling follows months of speculation about who would become Arch Enemy’s new frontperson after the unexpected departure of Alissa White-Gluz last year.

There had been rumours that one of Arch Enemy’s old vocalists Angela Gossow might step back into the lineup following a cryptic social media post, but Gossow quickly refuted the rumours, saying, “It’s not me! But thank you for all the love!” Gossow departed as their vocalist in 2014 in order to manage the band.

Hart will now be the band’s fourth vocalist overall.

Accompanying Hart’s announcement is a new single, “To the Last Breath”, which you can listen to below via the official music video.

“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey,” says Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. “Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration!

“Make no mistake – this song is a reckoning. Musically, it’s unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band – and I believe longtime fans will recognise that immediately. Lyrically, it’s about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realise you’ve been fed poison — and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there’s no retreat. It’s do or die.”

Hart hasn’t joined the band just yet, though she should be in place in time for Arch Enemy’s tour dates later this year. The band just announced a run of shows in Europe, including a stop at Underworld in London.