Metal titans Architects have announced a special livestream show from London’s Royal Albert Hall next month.

As per NME, The show will take place at the esteemed Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 21st. It will be screened around the world via the streaming service Veeps.

The news comes swiftly after the band announced on Wednesday, October 21st, that their latest album, For Those That Wish To Exist, will arrive next February 26th, 2021.

It will be their first album since 2018’s Holy Hell. That album was their first recorded without their main songwriter Tom Searle, who died in 2016 after a long battle with skin cancer.

The metalcore men gave fans a preview of what to expect from their ninth studio album next year as they released its surprise lead single ‘Animals’. It came accompanied with an explosive and spectacular official video to back the thrashing track.

The record seems to be inspired by the fragility of the world in 2020. Speaking about For Those That Wish To Exist, drummer Dan Searle from the band explained that “this album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet.”

“I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

For Those That Wish To Exist will also feature contributions from other British rock heavyweights like Mike Kerr of Royal Blood and Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro.

Tickets to access the Architects’ livestream at the Royal Albert Hall will go on sale this Friday, October 23rd. Check the link here for more information.

Check out ‘Animals’ by Architects: