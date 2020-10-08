Ozzy Osbourne has shared a few choice words for coronavirus pandemic-deniers during the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

The ‘Ozzy Speaks’ episode, which aired on Tuesday, October 6th, saw The Prince of Darkness delve into how he’s coping with the lack of live music amid the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the fucking stage [once] get this coronavirus under control,” he mused. “We can do some fucking gigs.”

Ozzy went on to urge those that have not been practising coronavirus safety precautions to pull their head in.

“Please, if you’re listening to this show, please, don’t be a numskull and go to one of them stupid COVID fucking parties. That’s for fucking fools. Because it is real, it ain’t a conspiracy, and it’ll kill your ass.”

Throughout the pandemic, Ozzy has been an outspoken advocate for taking the virus seriously. Back in August, the Black Sabbath rocker lashed out at US President Donald Trump for his bungled response to the virus, saying that Trump is “acting like a fool.”

“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better,” Ozzy told Rolling Stone. “And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy.

“There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”

Last month it was confirmed that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s granddaughter Minnie – the daughter of their son, Jack Osbourne – has tested positive for COVID-19.

Check out ‘Under the Graveyard’ by Ozzy Osbourne: