Architects have announced two stellar support acts for their upcoming Australian tour.

The British metalcore favourites are hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next month (see full dates below). Tickets for all four shows are on sale now via Live Nation.

The band are touring in support of their latest album The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, which was a top 10 hit in the U.K. and Australia. It was the follow-up to 2021’s ARIA-chart topping album For Those That Wish to Exist, their first number one record in Australia and their home country.

And today Architects have revealed Counterparts and Thornhill as their support for all four tour dates. Formed in 2007, melodic hardcore band Counterparts will make the journey from Canada to perform on the tour.

Widely considered to be one of the foremost metalcore outfits of their generation, the five-piece released their seventh studio album, A Eulogy for Those Still Here, last year to strong reviews.

“It might not push the needle in terms of taking the genre forward, but Counterparts have created a vital record for those who need it most,” wrote Kerrang!.

Thornhill won’t have to travel as far to be on Architects’ tour. The Melbourne rockers enjoyed a massive 2022, with their second studio album, Heroine, storming up the ARIA Albums Chart to number three. Heroine also earned the band a nomination for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at last year’s ARIA Awards, narrowly losing out to The Chats.

Architects 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Counterparts and Thornhill

Tickets on sale now via livenation.com.au

Friday, February 17th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 18th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 19th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD