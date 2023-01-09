An Arctic Monkeys pop-up store is opening in Sydney this Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of January 2023 ahead of the band’s headline show at The Domain on Saturday.

The Arctic Monkeys store will be at Golden Age Cinema & Bar which is located at 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills, NSW and will sell unique and limited merchandise items, alongside the album in multiple formats.

The sold-out Sydney show is the final stop of the Arctic Monkeys Australian tour. The Grammy nominated band has already played three of their Aussie shows; at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on January 4th and January 5th and at Fremantle Park in Perth on January 7th. Arctic Monkeys will be performing at Riverstage in Brisbane on January 11th and then at The Domain in Sydney on January 14th.

In August last year, the British band played at the Zurich Openair Festival in Switzerland and surprised the audience with some new material.

Going by the fan footage, which you can watch below, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ is in line with the music from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which disappointed some of their more traditional fans.

Despite some backlash, Tranquil Base Hotel & Casino was still a critical and commercial success: the album was nominated for both the 2018 Mercury Prize and the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

Check out the set list from Arctic Monkeys at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne last week.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Arctic Monkeys @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

4/01/23 Setlist

‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’

‘Brainstorm’

‘Snap Out of It’

‘Crying Lightning’

‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’

‘Four Out of Five’

‘Arabella’

‘Potion Approaching’

‘The Car’

‘Cornerstone’

‘Do I Wanna Know?’

‘One Point Perspective’

‘Teddy Picker’

‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’

‘Pretty Visitors’

‘Do Me a Favour’

‘Body Paint’

ENCORE

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

‘R U Mine?’

‘505’

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.