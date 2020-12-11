Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It looks like the Arctic Monkeys are working on new music for 2021, according to an interview with their manager.

As per NME, Ian McAndrew revealed that the band had originally planned to go into the studio this summer before the coronavirus pandemic halted things.

McAndrew was asked about the recent business of the British band during a conversation with Music Week. “They’re working on music,” he replied. “In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.

There were recording plans in the summertime that got canned as a result of the travel restrictions.”

Perhaps with the cleared schedule that 2020 provided, Alex Turner and co. will have had plenty of time to work on new material for next year, something McAndrew seemed to agree on.

“If you’re literally locked down, you’re going to knuckle down to some work at home, and that’s what’s been going on,” he explained.

When asked whether he has heard any new songs from, McAndrew replied: “When the restrictions permit I do get along to have a listen to what’s going and to check out some new ideas, which is always very exciting.”

However, McAndrew said that no “proper work” had yet begun. “I’m hoping that next year, when the restrictions lift, we’ll be able to get together and get on with it.”

The Arctic’s drummer Matt Helders was pictured in a recording studio back in October, first prompting excited speculation from fans that something new was in the works.

In the meantime, the indie-rock icons released a concert album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a recording of their 2018 performance at that legendary venue. It was their first live album since 2008.

Their last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, came out two years ago. Between their first four albums, there was only ever a one or two-year gap between releases. There was five years between A.M. and Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, though. Here’s hoping that 2021 sees a return to their old releasing schedule.

Tranquility was a polarising release but a bold step forward for a band not content to rest on their rock laurels. Turner led a turn to lounge pop and glam rock that perhaps alienated some hardcore fans but was a refreshing innovation. It’s why they’re the greatest band to survive the turgid British indie landfill period of the mid 00’s.

Will their seventh studio album see a similarly wild and unexpected sonic change-up? Let’s hope that next year is when we get to find out.

Check out ‘Arabella’ (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) by Arctic Monkeys: