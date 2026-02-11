The ARIA Awards are returning in 2026, and for its 40th anniversary, it will induct six artists into the Hall of Fame.

The 2026 ARIA Awards, once again in partnership with Spotify, will return on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026, at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Celebrating the very best of Australian music on its biggest global stage to date, the night of nights will also return to Channel 10 and stream live on Paramount+.

Commemorating four decades of Australian music, recognising artists, creators, and industry leaders who have defined the sound and stories of our nation, this year’s proceedings will look a little different. ARIA will host a special Hall of Fame anniversary event earlier in the year – Thursday, June 11th – at Sydney’s Carriageworks.

At the stand-alone event, presented in partnership with Sound NSW, some of Australia’s most beloved and influential artists of the past 40 years will be celebrated, with six artists due to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. They will join a distinguished lineage that includes You Am I, Jet, Missy Higgins, AC/DC, Molly Meldrum, Tina Arena, Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes, Olivia Newton John, INXS, Crowded House, Archie Roach, Human Nature, and many more.

This landmark event will shine a spotlight on artist excellence, legacy, and cultural impact, bringing together icons, peers and fans to celebrate the best of Aussie music.

ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “Reaching 40 years of the ARIA Awards is a powerful moment to reflect on just how deeply Australian music is woven into our story. The ARIA Hall of Fame anniversary event gives us the chance to properly honour the artists and industry figures whose work has shaped generations, while the 2026 ARIA Awards will continue that story by championing the next wave of Australian talent on an increasingly global stage. This milestone is about legacy but it’s also about backing where Australian music is going next. We can’t wait for what 2026 will bring.”

More information about the Awards and the Hall of Fame event, including the inducteees, will be announced in the coming months.

The 2025 ARIA Awards delivered a fantastic celebration of Australian music, spotlighting both iconic acts and rising stars at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion last November. Amyl and The Sniffers dominated the night, while rising star Ninajirachi was a standout as the night’s most nominated artist.

With nearly 700,000 fan votes cast via ARIA website and Spotify, audience engagement hit record highs across genres. Plus, the night featured an unforgettable performance by Olivia Dean, among others.