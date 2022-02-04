Ariel Pink has announced on Instagram that he’s releasing NFTs based on his experience after the Capitol Hill MAGA march.

Ariel Pink seems to be no stranger to being cancelled, revealing that after standing “for [his] own truth and exercis[ing his] own free will”, he was called a “racist and fascist sympathiser”, and was barred from a lot of restaurants and communities for attending the MAGA rally in support of Donald Trump on January 6.

He has announced on Instagram that he will be releasing an NFT collection based on his treatment after it became common knowledge he was at the march in support of Trump.

The NFTs, which can be found here, are titled the “Lovers & Haters Collection”, and appear to be screenshots of social media posts making jokes at Pink’s expense, usually in the form of memes.

The NFT collection features 20 memes of Instagram users making fun of Ariel Pink, usually referring to him as a supporter of Donald Trump in some way.

Pink has made very clear his views on cancel culture in his Instagram post, calling the people who have attempted to cancel him “terrorists”.

“Subjected to violent harassment, dropped by my record label and shunned by friends and acquaintances alike, I became the latest victim of these terrorists,” he wrote. “These so-called elites, who create nothing, sit in judgment of anyone who doesn’t fully adopt their ever-changing ideology.

“Individualism, a principle on which this country was founded, and for which millions have died protecting, is being threatened by these very people on a daily basis.”

According to the Jewish Journal, even a year later Pink was still feeling the effects of his cancellation: “My career is destroyed,” he said. “My entire reputation is destroyed. The whole thing felt coordinated, but I know better than to think it was. It was just a bunch of people that didn’t care about the ethics of the situation.”

Ariel Pink hopes that his new NFTs will shed light on “call[ing] out” those who were set on trying to cancel the singer, as if a big middle finger to all of his haters.

Check out Ariel Pink’s most recent music video, ‘Short Man’s Syndrome’, here: