Arig (pronounced Aahridge) from Sydney makes music that makes you feel confident and determined.

Her catchy tracks like “His Nation” showcase her tongue-in-cheek style, expressing bravado and confidence in the face of challenges. “Pop Off” is a super fun and bouncy track about self-love and breaking free from toxic cycles, embracing oneself unapologetically.

Arig’s latest EP, Reckless, released this month, reflects on challenging experiences during what she describes as “the most reckless period of my life.” Drawing from influences across pop, R&B, hip hop, and more, the EP offers a dynamic collection of six tracks.

Beyond music, Arig advocates against domestic abuse, speaking out at engagements to raise awareness.

On the live front, she’s planning EP launch dates, but for now, catch her at an intimate show with free entry on February 18th at The Dock in Sydney.

To celebrate the release of Reckless, Tone Deaf caught up with Arig as part of our Get to Know series to learn more about her music.

Arig’s Reckless EP is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

Haha, my father gave it to me. It’s my birth name. My parents originally were going to go with – Iman. But I’m glad they went with Arig.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Nan, I make music about emotions, good or bad, that keep me up at night. I make music that either amplifies or distracts me from a feeling. And most importantly, Nan, for catharsis, you know to help me heal, and you can blame your daughter for that last one.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

“Lambos in Logan” – OH, this song! I wrote this song to remind myself to not make the same mistakes again as I had in the past. The song seems as though I am aiming the hate towards someone else, but it was me who I say was such a “waste.” It also serves as a reminder to be a lot more gentle with myself whenever I make big mistakes.

“Intoxicated” – Owwwfff this song is sexy! It’s downtempo, it’s moody, it’s sultry. It’s everything that you hope an experience would be.

“Goodness Gracious” – This song will haunt me forever. I love to hate it, and it loves to love me. It’s ironic, the relationship I have with this record, as it is precisely what inspired me to write it—unrequited love.

What do you love about your hometown?

Brizzy!! Good ol’ Brisbane!I Brisbane knows me, and I know it. In Brisbane, I can go to the shops, and the cool spots to eat – I know the roads and have formed multiple memories within many of the inner suburbs. I also can’t go anywhere in Brisbane without saying hello to people, there’s always someone that I’m running into.

Moving to Sydney has been a game changer, and I feel as though I haven’t had the opportunity to discover what it has to offer, because the moment I got here I put my head down and started working. What I can say is that It is a different city for sure, It is bigger, It’s older, and the rent situation here is something the government should take a look at to boost the rate of overall life satisfaction instead of just blaming it on immigration rates and COVID-19 that have led to high property demands causing a permanent state of crisis. What a load LOL.

Career highlight so far?

Everything! It’s hard to pick, and I still have so many goals that I am looking forward to. But in the past was being cast as one of the Elvis biopic backup singers, only to get dropped haha. In all honesty, I always struggle with this question, mainly because I want to keep looking forward! I honestly don’t know if I have achieved the things I want to yet, and my brain just forgets. I am very grateful for where I am.

Fave non-music hobby?

Arts and crafts like scrap-booking, and making clothing items like t-shirts. I used to be big into it and still have a big box of equipment. I also love doing my own nails. I have a full-blown kit with gels, files, stickers, glues, UV lights, stands etc etc and 10 different types of nail extensions: pointy ones, square, ballerina, short ones, long ones – just whatever I feel like at the time – and nail care that I still add to.

What’s on your dream rider?

Room temp Jägermeister, chilli rice wheels, mandarins, shawarmas with chicken and extra chilli, soda water, rosé, and single malt whisky.

Dream music collaboration?

Lady Gaga, Kendrick, J Cole, Max Martin, Linda Perry, Mark Ronson.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself happy and thriving with the most amazing community.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything by Fleetwood Mac.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Measure three times and cut once – I still struggle with this one.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Youtube and vino, wigs and nails, and other people’s teeth… especially when they naturally have amazing teeth.