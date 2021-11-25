British star Arlo Parks has announced her debut tour of Australia, taking place in August 2022.

One of the strongest singer-songwriters to emerge in recent years, the 21-year-old will bring her stunning debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, to the Southern Hemisphere next year.

Beginning in Melbourne, she’ll then stop by Brisbane and Sydney on the brief August tour (see full dates below). Pre-sale via Handsome Tours will open next week on Tuesday, 30th November at 10am local time. General tickets will then go on sale on Wednesday, December 1st at 9am local time.

After first rising to attention with a pair of 2019 EPs, Super Sad Generation and Sophie, her debut studio album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, was released in January 2021. The album was a top three hit on the U.K. Album Chart and peaked at number 18 on the ARIA Album Chart.

Collapsed in Sunbeams received huge acclaim: The Guardian described it as “a diaristic, near-perfect debut” that “feels like a warm breeze in the depths of a miserable winter,” while The Irish Times hailed it as “one of the first great albums of 2021.” The album went on to win the prestigious Mercury Prize in September, seeing off strong competition from post-punk newcomers Black Country, New Road, Scottish post-rockers Mogwai, and alternative rock favourites Wolf Alice.

Earlier this week, Parks was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammys. She shared her astonishment and happiness about the nominations on social media. “I almost dropped to my knees as if I’d just been bulldozed by a 1000 ton wave,” she wrote on Instagram. “Words are escaping me completely right now…I’m 21 years old, I’m an independent artist and WE ARE GOING TO THE GRAMMYS.”

Find further information and ticket details for Arlo Parks’ tour here.

Arlo Parks Australian Tour August 2022

Tuesday, August 9th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, August 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 13th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

