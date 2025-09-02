London-based Arthur Hill’s upcoming Australian tour has been moved to bigger venues following overwhelming demand.

The singer-songwriter was due to play at Brisbane’s The Triffid, Sydney’s Factory Theatre, and Melbourne’s Max Watts in January 2026, but as a result of popular demand, will now hit up Fortitude Music Hall, Enmore Theatre, and the The Forum for his debut Australian tour.

Fans can expect to hear him perform favourites from his growing discography, including “Appetite” and his latest single “Man In The Middle”, a track displaying his vulnerability through warm synths and nostalgic melodies.

Of the new venues, Hill said: “Artour going global! Can’t wait to be heading to Australia and doing these shows. Heard rumours they’re the best crowds in the world? Get me down under!”

Hill has been carving his musical career since 2022, and just wrapped up a season full of UK festival appearances, including Boardmasters, Live At Leeds, TRNSMT, and the Isle of Wight Festival. He is now preparing for his sold out UK and Europe headline tour, kicking off in November.

Earlier this year, he dropped his debut EP In The Middle Of Somewhere, a six-track body of work featuring hits including “Lily”, “Late For The Reservation”, and the viral “Hey Arthur!”, which has surpassed over 4 million Spotify streams, and counting.

His rapid rise has been fuelled not only by his music, but also his knack for building a loyal online following. Currently boasting 1.7 million TikTok followers, he shares everything from behind-the-scenes studio sessions to heartfelt stories that resonate with fans across the globe. His crossover from content creator to artist has positioned him as an exciting new voice from the UK.

Existing tickets remain valid, while additional general public tickets are available now via Secret Sounds.

Arthur Hill Stella AusTour Australia 2026

Wednesday, January 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, January 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, January 16th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC